Private banks' attrition rate still high: RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan

Though the attrition rate in private sector banks has improved over the last financial year, there is a long way to go in retaining talent, Reserve Bank of India deputy governor Swaminathan J said at the conference of directors of private sector banks on Monday. The speech was uploaded on the RBI website on Tuesday.

He said the average attrition rate in private sector banks was 25 per cent in FY24, with certain banks experiencing even higher levels over the past three years.

“Post our interactions on this matter last year with select entities, we do see an improvement, but there is still a long way to go. The attrition numbers are not merely statistics; they are indicators of deeper challenges in the bank’s approach to employee engagement and retention,” he said.

Swaminathan noted that when banks lose talented employees, especially at the junior and frontline levels, they are not just losing people but also losing experience, customer relationships, and operational continuity.

“This may have a significant impact on customer ownership and result in less than satisfactory experiences at the frontline counters,” he said.

Observing that reducing attrition is not just an HR function but a strategic imperative, he urged banks to explore and support initiatives that emphasise career development, mentorship programmes, competitive benefits, and a supportive workplace culture that makes employees feel valued.

The deputy governor cautioned banks against potential concentration risks, saying that banks often gravitate toward particular sectors, segments, or products that appear profitable or "safe" in the short term. “However, over-reliance on any one area can lead to imbalanced exposures, making the bank vulnerable if conditions within that sector or product category suddenly change,” he said.

Swaminathan also highlighted glaring deficiencies in customer service by banks. Asking banks to focus on customer service, he said customer centricity would attract substantial supervisory focus in the coming months and years.

“High standards of customer service are not just expectations; they are obligations you owe to those who trust you with their money,” he said.

He expressed concern that in many cases, customer grievance mechanisms, including the Internal Ombudsman structure, are treated more as a formality than as a robust, effective resource.

“The Internal Ombudsman mechanism should be more than words on paper; it should operate with the spirit and diligence necessary to resolve issues impartially and promptly,” he said.

Highlighting operational concerns in updating know-your-customer (KYC) norms, he flagged instances of accounts being frozen, denying customers access to their funds. A lack of proactive approaches by banks is the main reason for such lapses, he said.

“Our root cause analysis indicates a set of issues, including high pendency at the bank level in periodically updating KYC details of customers; lack of a proactive approach in assisting and obtaining the required customer documents; and inadequate staff deployment in such critical functions, resulting in overcrowding or denial of service at branches,” he said.

He also criticised the practice of directing customers to approach their ‘home branch’ for services rather than attending to them at a branch of their convenience. This, combined with failures to update system details even after customers have provided the required documents, has led to account freezing by banks.

Urging bank board members, particularly the chair of the Customer Service Committee, to ensure that KYC guidelines are followed with both precision and empathy, Swaminathan warned that the regulator would not hesitate to take regulatory or supervisory action against entities that fail to address such concerns in a timely and considerate manner.