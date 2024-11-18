Bank boards to be cognisant of build-up of concentrations in biz model: Das

The boards of Indian banks should remain vigilant of build-up of concentrations within their business model to ensure that there is no excessive reliance on specific sectors, markets, or customer segments that can expose the banks to amplified risks, particularly in times of economic stress or industry shifts, said Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Monday.

As a result, bank boards have to play a proactive role by regularly monitoring the bank’s portfolios, identifying potential areas of over-concentration, and taking pre-emptive steps to maintain a balanced approach, he said.

Speaking at the conference of directors of private sector banks, Das said, “Boards must move beyond traditional oversight roles and embrace agility, foster innovation, and ensure sustainability and adaptability to today’s dynamic environment.”

At a time when the Indian economic landscape is being shaped by technological advancements, rise of new-age fintech entities, third-party dependencies, and climate change, there is a need for bank boards to serve as a “lighthouse for banks and provide steady guidance to help navigate these challenges and steer towards safe and prosperous shores,” Das cautioned.

He highlighted that bank boards have to adopt a proactive approach in identifying and addressing potential challenges, which necessitates a clear understanding of both the external conditions as well as the internal currents within the organisation.

“The board needs to continuously assess external factors like regulatory changes, shifting market winds, overall macroeconomic changes and advances in technology. Boards should also be fully cognizant of the organisation’s internal strengths, vulnerabilities, and operational conditions, so that they have a clear situational awareness,” the governor said.

Taking cue from the CrowStrike incident, which caused disruption worldwide, Das emphasized that bank boards must remain vigilant to operational risks, particularly those arising from IT outsourcing and reliance on third-party vendors.

Further, he said that bank boards need to actively safeguard the independence of key functions such as risk management, internal audit, and compliance and ensure that the connected teams are adequately resourced with skilled staff and are given due prominence within the organisation.

Das also highlighted that bank boards and their customer service Committees should have a genuine commitment to customer centricity.

“The flexibility and space available to the banks for formulating their internal board-approved policies in line with the regulatory expectations needs to be used with utmost prudence, especially when it has a bearing on customers,” Das said, adding that boards should give a close look at service charges and penalties when they are treated as avenues of profit or when forced bundling of products is done, or when disclosures to customers are non-transparent or selective.

“Ensuring fair lending practices and implementing robust grievance redress systems are critical to protecting customers' interests,” he further said.

Separately, he also emphasised that the board of directors of banks should also focus on strengthening the internal governance framework within the bank.

“Unethical practices, such as mis-selling of products or the opening of accounts without proper KYC verification need to be curbed. Staff incentives should be carefully structured to avoid encouraging mis-selling or unethical practices. While such practices may yield short-term gains, they ultimately expose the bank to significant long-term risks, including reputational damage, supervisory scrutiny, and financial penalties,” he said.

Meanwhile, he also appreciated the bank boards to help maintain resilience of the banking sector but also cautioned them that the strong fundamentals of the sector should be leveraged to reinforce and fortify the defences. “Good times, after all, are the best times to reinforce resilience and grow sustainably,” Das said.