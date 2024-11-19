Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / RBI cautions on deepfake videos of governor giving financial advice

RBI cautions on deepfake videos of governor giving financial advice

"These videos attempt to advise people to invest their money in such schemes using technological tools," the central bank said in a statement

deepfakes
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 8:07 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cautioned against deepfake videos of Governor Shaktikanta Das being circulated on social media, falsely claiming the launch of or support for certain investment schemes by the RBI.
 
“These videos attempt to advise people to invest their money in such schemes using technological tools,” the central bank said in a statement.
 
“RBI clarifies that its officials are not involved in or support any such activities, and these videos are fake. RBI does not give any such financial or investment advice,” it added.
First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 8:07 PM IST

