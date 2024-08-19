Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Private capex could increase to Rs 2.45 trillion in FY25, says RBI study

Private capex could increase to Rs 2.45 trillion in FY25, says RBI study

According to the RBI, the infrastructure sector continued to attract the major share of envisaged capital investment, led by the 'roads & bridges' and 'power' sectors

capex
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 7:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A study by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) staff on Monday indicated that projected capital expenditure by private companies could rise significantly to Rs 2.45 trillion in FY25, up from Rs 1.59 trillion in FY24.

In FY24, the projects sanctioned by banks and financial institutions reached a record high of Rs 3.90 trillion, of which 54 per cent was planned to be invested by the end of FY23, 30 per cent is provided for FY25, and the remaining 16 per cent is envisaged to be invested in the subsequent years.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


“The phasing profile of pipeline projects financed through all three channels suggests that the envisaged capex could increase significantly to Rs 2.45 trillion in 2024-25 (FY25) from Rs 1.59 trillion in 2023-24 (FY24),” the RBI study highlighted.

The other channels of financing include borrowing through the external commercial borrowing (ECB) route and the initial public offering (IPO) route.

According to the RBI, the infrastructure sector continued to attract the major share of envisaged capital investment, led by the ‘roads & bridges’ and ‘power’ sectors, reflecting the government’s push towards infrastructure development.

“Healthy balance sheets of both corporates and banks, improved corporate profitability, sustained credit demand, rising capacity utilisation, and optimism in business sentiments, as reflected in the forward-looking enterprise surveys conducted by the RBI as well as by other agencies, provide a conducive environment for private corporates to undertake investments going forward,” the RBI staff study said.

It added that on the downside, global financial market volatility, protracted geopolitical tensions, and geo-economic fragmentation could dampen investment plans.

More From This Section

Why it makes sense for food prices to be cut out of RBI's inflation target

Premium

FM to discuss bad loans taken over by NARCL with PSBs, RRBs on Monday

Premium

Govt pushes for extension of key export-boosting Rodtep and IES schemes

Premium

Jammu and Kashmir's economic landscape: Of progress and challenges

UP to pitch itself as 'global sourcing hub' in international trade summit


“Overall, the investment cycle is expected to remain upbeat, and its sustainability needs to be watched closely,” it further said.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Cautious monetary approach needed if food price pressure persists: RBI

RBI Deputy Governor Rao moots periodic revision of deposit insurance

Outward remittances under RBI's LRS drop 24% to $6.9 billion in Q1 FY25

Periodic revision of deposit insurance coverage warranted: RBI dy governor

Incremental deposit growth outpaced credit growth since FY22: SBI Research

Topics :RBIPrivate capexprivate capital expenditure

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story