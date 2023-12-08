Home / Economy / News / Private investment key to sustaining high economic growth rate: CEA

Private investment key to sustaining high economic growth rate: CEA

The CEA pointed out that in terms of instilling confidence in the private corporate sector, the government in 2019 reduced the corporate tax rate

CEA V Anantha Nageswaran
Press Trust of India New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 9:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India's economic growth can become faster if the much-awaited private capital formation kicks into higher gear, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said on Friday.

Nageswaran said that post-COVID financial balance sheets of corporates have been positive.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"For economic growth we need to have investment spending ... India economic growth can become faster and accelerate if the much awaited private capital formation kicks into higher gear," he said while addressing an event organised by industry body FICCI.

The CEA pointed out that in terms of instilling confidence in the private corporate sector, the government in 2019 reduced the corporate tax rate.

Underscoring the significance of robust private investment in driving economic growth amidst global uncertainty and geopolitical shifts, Nageswaran urged the private sector to embrace uncertainty and proactively invest, saying, 'the more the private sector begins to put capital to work, the lesser will be the uncertainty."

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday raised the GDP growth projection for the current fiscal to 7 per cent from 6.5 per cent earlier on buoyant domestic demand and higher capacity utilisation in the manufacturing sector.

India's economy grew 7.6 per cent in the September quarter of this fiscal and remained the fastest-growing large economy, mainly due to better performance by manufacturing, mining and services sectors.

The IMF, World Bank, ADB, and Fitch expect India's GDP to expand by 6.3 per cent in the current fiscal. S&P Global Ratings expects India to record a 6.4 per cent growth this fiscal.

The CEA underscored the government's role in creating conducive conditions for private investment, citing initiatives such as infrastructure development, ease of doing business improvements, bank recapitalization, and liberalization of foreign direct investment sectors, among others.

Reflecting on India's economic journey, he spoke about the lessons learned from the financial upheavals of the past two decades.

He stressed the importance of distinguishing between euphoria and what he termed "tough optimism."

"Optimism should not become the cause for premature triumphalism," he said.

Nageswaran said the country's optimism should be grounded in the reality. "We still are aspiring middle-income country and we have a long way to go before we get there," he said.

While noting that there are structural challenges that are being addressed, he said India needs to ensure that the country gets access to critical technologies and raw materials and resources. He noted that India's tax to GDP ratio is not low, but it can be better.

Also Read

Private sector capex will be key contributor to growth: CEA Nageswaran

CEA Nageswaran plays down impact of weakest rains in over a century

India's GDP growth for FY23 likely to be over 7.2%, says CEA Nageswaran

CEA Anantha Nageswaran outlines growth strategy in the time of polycrisis

Turning jobseekers into job-givers key goal of govt: CEA Nageswaran

Households see a rise in inflationary pressures for year ahead: RBI survey

Master Direction part of Initiative for forex market risk management: Das

E-rupee to reduce cost of cross border remittances to 2-3%: DEA Secy

Tata's contract with Airbus 'composite supply', will attract 5% GST: AAR

Reversal of SDF and MSF facilities permitted on weekends from December 30

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :private investment India Economic growthCEA

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 9:36 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story