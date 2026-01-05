Q3FY26 results preview: FMCG companies likely to see GST-cut impact

Brokerage firm Emkay also highlighted that while the festival season arrived early, the quarter saw disruption from the GST transition in trade. “Given fast inventory turns for food, growth accelerated over October–November, with retailers restocking inventory. However, home and personal care categories experienced gradual disruption and limited restocking. Overall, full restocking of inventory seems unlikely, as the trade channel views this as an opportunity to improve return on investment,” the firm said.