'Important to make me happy': Trump's fresh tariff warning to India

In October last year, Trump had claimed that PM Modi assured him India would stop buying oil from Russia, describing the move as "a big step" in Washington’s efforts to isolate Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

US-India trade tensions

The US has been stepping up pressure on India to cut Russian oil imports. In August last year, the Trump administration imposed tariffs of up to 50 per cent on Indian goods, which included a 25 per cent penalty linked to the purchase of Russian crude

While India and the US have continued trade discussions, no agreement has been finalised so far. New Delhi has maintained that its decisions will be guided by national interest.

India ramps up US oil imports

In October last year, India significantly increased its crude oil imports from the US to around 540,000 barrels per day, the highest level since 2022, according to data from Kpler.