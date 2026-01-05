Home / Economy / News / Arunachal records 36% GST growth in April-Dec FY26, ₹1,519 cr collected

Arunachal records 36% GST growth in April-Dec FY26, ₹1,519 cr collected

The measures are expected to support continued economic growth and ensure inclusive and long-term development across Arunachal Pradesh

GST revenues November 2025, India GST collection slowdown, GST compensation cess dip, GST rate rationalisation impact, indirect tax revenues India, festive demand GST, imports GST growth, GST refunds decline, ICRA Aditi Nayar GST outlook, consumption
Representative image from file.
Press Trust of India Itanagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 6:12 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Arunachal Pradesh has recorded a sharp 35.7 per cent rise in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in the first nine months of the 2025-26 financial year, compared to the figure in the same period in the previous fiscal, officials said on Monday.

The collection exceeded the national growth average of 6.8 per cent, reflecting strong economic activity and improved tax compliance in the state, they said.

The state collected ₹1,519 crore between April and December 2025 as GST, while the collection was ₹1,324 crore in the corresponding period of 2024, with an absolute increase of ₹195 crore.

According to the central GST Commissionerate here, the significant increase is the result of steady economic performance, better compliance by taxpayers, and effective revenue-boosting measures.

Officials said the higher collections indicate expanding business activity, growing markets, and improved tax administration across major sectors such as retail, services, tourism, transport, and hospitality.

They attributed the growth to policy measures focused on ease of doing business, governance reforms, and increased digitalisation, which have helped widen the tax base and improve investor confidence.

Authorities said the rise in revenue has strengthened the state's financial position, allowing for higher spending on infrastructure, healthcare, education, and social welfare.

Officials further added that steps are being taken to sustain the momentum, including deeper tax digitisation, closer engagement with businesses, improved revenue tracking systems, and enhanced training for both taxpayers and tax officials.

The measures are expected to support continued economic growth and ensure inclusive and long-term development across Arunachal Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump warns of higher tariffs if India does not stop buying Russian oil

'Important to make me happy': Trump's fresh tariff warning to India

Premium

Venezuela tension unlikely to have big impact on India trade: Experts

Premium

Shifting sands: Billionaires' wealth loses weight vs expanding GDP

AYUSH gets recognition in India's free trade pacts with Oman, New Zealand

Topics :India NewsArunachal PradeshGSTgoods and service tax

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story