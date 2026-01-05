Arunachal records 36% GST growth in April-Dec FY26, ₹1,519 cr collected

Arunachal Pradesh has recorded a sharp 35.7 per cent rise in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in the first nine months of the 2025-26 financial year, compared to the figure in the same period in the previous fiscal, officials said on Monday.

The collection exceeded the national growth average of 6.8 per cent, reflecting strong economic activity and improved tax compliance in the state, they said.

The state collected ₹1,519 crore between April and December 2025 as GST, while the collection was ₹1,324 crore in the corresponding period of 2024, with an absolute increase of ₹195 crore.

According to the central GST Commissionerate here, the significant increase is the result of steady economic performance, better compliance by taxpayers, and effective revenue-boosting measures.

Officials said the higher collections indicate expanding business activity, growing markets, and improved tax administration across major sectors such as retail, services, tourism, transport, and hospitality. They attributed the growth to policy measures focused on ease of doing business, governance reforms, and increased digitalisation, which have helped widen the tax base and improve investor confidence. Authorities said the rise in revenue has strengthened the state's financial position, allowing for higher spending on infrastructure, healthcare, education, and social welfare. Officials further added that steps are being taken to sustain the momentum, including deeper tax digitisation, closer engagement with businesses, improved revenue tracking systems, and enhanced training for both taxpayers and tax officials.