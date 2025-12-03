Home / Economy / News / Quality-adjusted HDI shows gaps in human development across states: CSEP

Quality-adjusted HDI shows gaps in human development across states: CSEP

States like Kerala and Himachal Pradesh, which have high scores in traditional HDI and are praised for their success, show some of the largest gaps once quality factors are taken into consideration

south india, Indian Population, population
premium
Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 8:09 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

When quality is factored into health, education, and income, human development levels in Indian states drop sharply, revealing gaps long obscured by the traditional Human Development Index (HDI), a latest study shared by the Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP) with Business Standard shows.
 
States like Kerala and Himachal Pradesh, which have high scores in traditional HDI and are praised for their success, show some of the largest gaps once quality factors are taken into consideration.
 
New quality-adjusted HDI estimates reveal that in 2021–22, Kerala (-0.22) and Himachal Pradesh (-0.19) had the largest gaps between headline HDI and what people experienced, the study shows.
 
“In education alone, high-performing states record the steepest drop when learning outcomes are combined with schooling years. Economically advanced states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Haryana also show deep income-inequality-adjusted corrections,” the study noted.
 
In contrast, low-income states such as Bihar (-0.12), Assam (-0.15) and Tripura (-0.13) in 2021–22 exhibited much smaller divergences, meaning their HDI rankings better reflect reality.
 
The study further noted that of the three years considered, the divergence between the quality-adjusted HDI and traditional HDI widened from 2011–12 to 2017–18, but narrowed between 2017–18 and 2021–22. Thus, the overall divergence between quality-adjusted HDI and traditional HDI reduced between 2011–12 and 2021–22, though the extent of reduction was not significant.
 
However, for a few states such as Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Punjab, the quality-adjusted HDI ranking declined consistently between 2011–12 and 2021–22.
 
Meanwhile, for states like Assam, Bihar, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, the quality-adjusted HDI ranking improved overall in 2021–22 relative to 2011–12.
 
“India’s human development challenge is dual in nature — it is not only about expanding access to health, education and economic opportunities, it is also about improving quality. Without embedding quality at the centre of health, education, and income policies, traditional HDI will continue to overstate progress and understate the lived realities of millions,” said Janak Raj, who co-authored the study with Indramani Tiwari.
 
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) introduced the HDI in 1990. However, the HDI focuses only on quantitative aspects such as life expectancy, years of education, and per capita income, ignoring qualitative aspects. To address these concerns, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (UNESCWA) introduced the quality-adjusted HDI for several countries, including India.
 
To address the missing qualitative aspect at the state level, this study computes a quality-adjusted HDI at the state level in India.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India in talks with Moscow to produce Russia-designed nuclear reactors

DPIIT chief asks industry to make realistic demands on deregulation, safety

Bhupender Yadav hails COP 30 outcomes, urges industry to tap REPM scheme

India needs to 'up its game' to court FDI: CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

Implementation of new labour codes likely by April 2026: Labour Minister

Topics :HDI reportHuman Development IndexProgress Review

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story