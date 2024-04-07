Railways on track to meet target of 100% electrification by FY25

Indian Railways is planning to conclude the electrification of the broad-gauge network by the end of this financial year, senior officials aware of the developments said. The national transporter has so far electrified 95 per cent of the broad-gauge track network in 2023-24.
In 2021, the Union Ministry of Railways said in a Rajya Sabha answer that the Indian Railways is “likely to electrify all broad gauge rail lines by 2023-24.”
Officials claim the target is in sight now.
“Indian Railways is rapidly progressing to accomplish ‘Mission 100 per cent electrification’ and become the largest green railway network in the world. Around 7,188 km have been electrified in FY2023-24. This is the highest electrification ever in the history of the Railways,” a senior official said.
Notably, the railways electrified only 3,306 km of tracks in the previous financial year by February. This renders the electrification done in March more than the previous 11 months combined.
According to officials, electrification works of about 3,700 km were in progress by the beginning of March, and a large number of works are typically completed towards the end of the financial year.
“About 95 per cent of the broad gauge network is electrified. The electrification data also accounts for new lines, doubling/tripling, and multi-tracking of lines, which are currently in progress,” another senior official said in response to a query.
The state-wise data for electrification by the end of March 2024 is currently not available.
As of February 29, 14 states and Union Territories (UTs) in India – Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha, Puducherry, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand have been fully electrified.
The network in these states and UTs aggregates to 24,383 route km.
For environmental and strategic reasons, rail electrification has been a key point on the Centre’s agenda.
The line haul cost per thousand gross tonne kilometres (GTKM) is 2.25 times more expensive for passenger traffic and 3.05 times for freight traffic for diesel traction compared to electric, owing to better fuel cost and efficiency.
Moreover, electrified lines can handle heavier freight and longer passenger trains and reduce delays on account of traction change.
“Since 2014-15, Indian Railways has completed electrification of about 40,000 route km on the broad gauge network. There is a substantial jump in electrification from about 1.42 km/day between 2004-14 to about 19.6 km/day in 2023-24,” the first official said.
Rail electrification is seen as an important strategic initiative, as it has reduced the need for diesel imports for rail operations over the years.
India’s diesel needs are met through imports but electricity needs are largely fulfilled through domestic resources, both conventional which is mostly fossil fuels, and renewable energy.
While experts believe that 100 per cent electrification is an important pursuit from a cost and strategic perspective, it would not be correct to call it the greening of the railway network.
“Railways takes electricity from the grid, in which thermal coal accounts for 70-80 per cent of the source. Unless the electricity itself is generated from renewable sources, electrification only means changing the location of carbon emissions, not the impact or volume,” a former senior official of the Indian Railways said.
It has a stated target of becoming net carbon zero by 2030 under India's climate action plan.
It would need to shift a major part of its traction operations to renewable sources of energy in the coming six years to take its carbon emissions below its carbon exposure.