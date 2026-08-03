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Home / Economy / News / Rajasthan constitutes task forces to boost exports in key sectors

Rajasthan constitutes task forces to boost exports in key sectors

Aims to improve inter-departmental coordination and ensure regular monitoring of projects

Trade exports
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The state government’s main aim is to attract investment in the state.
Anil Sharma Jaipur
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 4:20 PM IST
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The industries and commerce department has constituted separate task forces for the textile, handicraft, logistics, and agro, food and milk processing sectors, according to a senior official.
 
Shikhar Agarwal, additional chief secretary, Department of Industries and Commerce, said that Rajasthan is rapidly strengthening its position as a leading exporting state in the country. “In 2025-26, the state’s exports exceeded ₹1 trillion, with the textile and allied sectors contributing over ₹13,700 crore,” he added.
 
The textile sector constitutes a key pillar of the state’s exports, therefore, a task force has been formed to enhance investment, production, and exports in that sector, he added.
 
“Special emphasis will be placed on taking Rajasthan’s handicrafts to new markets as they enjoy a unique global identity,” Agarwal said.
 
He also stated that opportunities in the logistics sector are growing rapidly alongside the expansion of industrial corridors, expressways, and other infrastructure in the state. In view of this, a task force has been established to accelerate investment and infrastructure development in the logistics sector, the official said.
 
Meanwhile, despite being a leader in agriculture and milk production, a task force has been constituted for the agro, food, and milk processing sectors to minimise post-harvest losses, ensure better prices for farmers, and promote food processing.
 
He stated that these task forces would ensure the speedy implementation of investment proposals, better inter-departmental coordination, and regular monitoring of projects. This initiative will also play a pivotal role in attracting investment, boosting exports, and creating new job opportunities.
 
As reported earlier, the state government’s main aim is to attract investment in the state. In tandem with this goal, Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) is making continuous, proactive efforts to accelerate the state’s economy and steer its industrial development in a new direction, a senior official of RIICO said.
 
RIICO, an agency of the state government, has pioneered industrialisation of the state by setting up industrial areas and also acting as a financial institution by providing loans to industries.
 
“We can gauge this from the fact that during the April-June quarter (Q1) of FY26-27 (FY27), 1,038 industrial plots were allotted (including offer letters), compared with 214 plots allotted during the same period in FY26. This clearly indicates that RIICO has recorded over a five-fold increase in plot allotments,” he said.
 
In Q1FY27, RIICO allotted land worth around ₹1,364 crore to entrepreneurs against ₹584 crore reported in Q1FY26, he said.
   

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Topics :rajasthanExportsTrade exports

First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

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