Rajasthan govt promotes manufactured sand as easy alternative to river sand



Veenu Gupta, additional chief secretary (mines, petroleum and MSMEs), said investors would be encouraged to set up M-Sand units in the state. The Rajasthan government has decided to promote the use of manufactured sand (M-Sand) as an inexpensive and easy alternative to river sand.



After the release of the M-Sand policy in 2021, 36 units have been set up and annual production is around 12.5 million tonnes. She said the state government in its M-Sand policy had made it compulsory to use at least 25 per cent of it in government constructions.



In January 2021, the state government released the M-Sand policy, 2020. The policy aims to redress the problem of waste from mines along with generating employment at local level. “Coordinated efforts will have to be made to increase its use,” said Gupta.



The demand for river sand in the state is around 70 million tonnes a year. The policy was announced in the 2019-20 Budget. As part of it, M-Sand units have been given the status of industry and provisions have been made in accordance with the requirements of the state. This was done by studying the M-Sand policy of other states.