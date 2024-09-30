Rajasthan Investment Summit: Rs 12.5 trn MoUs signed in Mumbai, Delhi

Investment agreements (MoUs) worth ~12.5 trillion have been signed during Mumbai and Delhi roadshows in the run-up to the “Rising Rajasthan” global investment summit to be held in Jaipur from December 9-11, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Monday.

"Agreements worth ~4.5 trillion were signed during the roadshow in Mumbai (in August) for investments in various sectors, including renewable energy, cement, auto components and battery storage, which will generate 7 lakh job opportunities in Rajasthan," Sharma said addressing a roadshow in Delhi on Monday where additional MoUs worth ~8 trillion were signed. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sharma said Rajasthan is becoming the centre of attraction for businesses and that providing services to the investors remained his priority.

“Earlier, investors were left in the lurch because of file delays (but) we have simplified our policies to invest and run businesses in Rajasthan,” he added.

Sharma said such measures will take the growth story of Rajasthan to newer heights with more employment opportunities, realizing the ambitious goal of doubling the state’s economy from $180 billion to $350 billion in the next five years.

“We have made this a global summit, encouraging foreign investors to invest in Rajasthan... We have had fruitful conversations with companies in South Korea and Japan. The Korean Stone Association and the state government have also discussed ways to improve stone exports from Rajasthan. Samsung Healthcare has also talked about providing advanced healthcare to our citizens using AI-healthcare tools. Success of the Neemrana Japanese Zone has led to the celebration of Neemrana Day in Japan, which is a moment of pride,” he said.

Further, Sharma said that industrial land acquisition and development have been simplified and initiatives like the Private Industrial Park Scheme and the Land Aggregation & Monetization Policy are being rolled out to create a more conducive environment for business expansion.

“We have approved Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS) 2024 in our cabinet wherein necessary provisions have been made to promote MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) and sunrise sectors. One of the Japanese companies was also interested in giving employment to 15,000 youths, apart from providing investment. We have also decided to open a college for imparting education in foreign languages in Rajasthan so that our people going abroad for work don’t face any problems,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Industry and Commerce Minister Col Rajyavardhan Rathore asked industry leaders to partner with the state government not only through investments, but also by skilling the youth of Rajasthan so as to get a skilled workforce and exploit the favourable demographic dividend of the state.

Ajitabh Sharma, principal secretary of industry and commerce, outlined many key sectors for plentiful employment opportunities. These sectors included tourism, renewable energy, logistics, real estate, information technology (IT) services, etc.

“We have a dedicated investor services interface, Raj Nivesh, where 122-plus services across 14 departments are available, apart from a GIS-enabled industrial land portal. The turnaround time for these applications is 17 days,” he added.