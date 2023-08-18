Home / Economy / News / RBI allows IDF-NBFCs to raise money via external commercial borrowings

RBI allows IDF-NBFCs to raise money via external commercial borrowings

The revised framework envisages withdrawal of the requirement of a sponsor for the IDFs and making tripartite agreement optional for Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects

BS Reporter Mumbai
Globally, central banks are funding the stimulus through their “unparalleled expansion of central bank balance sheets, unbridled by conscience-keeping inflation.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 8:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has permitted non-banking finance companies operating as Infrastructure Debt Fund (IDF-NBFCs) to raise money through external commercial borrowings (ECBs). These borrowings will be subject to a minimum tenor of five years, and IDF-NBFCs are prohibited from sourcing the ECB loans from the foreign branches of Indian banks, as stated by the RBI in communication to the companies.

This decision came after the guidelines applicable to IDF-NBFCs were reviewed in consultation with the Government. The aim was to enable IDF-NBFCs to play a more substantial role in financing the infrastructure sector and to bring the relevant regulations into harmony.

IDF-NBFCs are non-deposit-taking entities. They are allowed to refinance post commencement operations date (COD) infrastructure projects that have completed at least one year of satisfactory commercial operations. Additionally, they can finance toll operate transfer (TOT) projects as the direct lender, according to the RBI. Currently, there are three active IDF-NBFCs: NIIF Infrastructure Finance Ltd, India Infradebt Ltd, and Kotak Infrastructure Debt Fund, with combined assets under management (AUM) of about Rs 36,000 crore.

The revised framework includes the withdrawal of the requirement for a sponsor for the IDFs, and it makes the tripartite agreement optional for Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects. Previously, IDF-NBFCs were mandated to enter into a tripartite agreement with both the concessionaire and the project authority for investments in PPP infrastructure projects that involved a project authority.

Also Read

Banking system 'strong enough to survive' policy rate changes: FinMin study

Fusion Micro, Spandana: Rally in MFI stocks has more legs, say analysts

Going to the bank with Rs 2,000 notes? Things you should keep in mind

Private banks register higher growth in deposits vs PSBs; rise 9.6% YoY

PSBs stepping up recovery of bad loans to meet FinMin's 40% target: Report

Paddy sowing rises 4.3% in ongoing kharif season, shows govt data

Govt will stick to fiscal deficit target of 5.9% of GDP: Finance secretary

Using all platforms to flag non-tariff barriers impacting trade: Official

High-level meetings on FTA between India, UK scheduled for next week

The weekly government bond auction sees firm demand, say dealers

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaNon-Banking Finance Companies

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 8:36 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

NCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K

MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

Centre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS Securities

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction

Next Story