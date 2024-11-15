RBI asks shadow banks to give information on supply-chain financing

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has sought details on the supply-chain finance offerings of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). Industry sources said the RBI’s Department of Supervision has told a few leading shadow banks that they may have to rework these offerings.

NBFCs extend supply-chain finance as term-loans typically ranging between 30 days and 180 days with each tranche a distinct term-loan in itself within the overall credit limit determined by the NBFC of a borrower. These facilities are mostly availed of by micro-small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with seasonal or cyclical businesses for their peak credit requirements or short-term liquidity needs to the extent not catered to by banks.

MSMEs are not capital-intensive businesses but are in need of working capital for smooth functioning. Banks in general provide working capital facilities in the form of revolving credit lines such as cash credit or overdraft facilities to such entities, based upon past financial data and on the basis of assessed average working capital requirement. It has been gathered that the Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC) has raised the issue with the banking regulator and stated that these offerings help MSMEs to compete effectively with the bigger players which have well established lines of credit from the larger financial institutions.