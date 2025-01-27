RBI opens liquidity floodgates; announces Rs 60k crore OMO purchase plan

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday announced a series of measures to address the tight liquidity conditions in the banking system, ten days before the six-member rate-setting panel’s decision following a review of the monetary policy.

According to bankers, these measures, together, are likely to pump in Rs 1.5 trillion into the system and may not require any further reduction in the cash reserve ratio (CRR). The RBI had reduced banks’ CRR requirement by 50 basis points (bps) in the December policy, which infused Rs 1.16 trillion.

The central bank to conduct open market operation (OMO) to purchase Government of India securities totaling Rs. 60,000 crore in three tranches of Rs. 20,000 crore each on January 30, February 13, and February 20. This is the first OMO purchase programme announced by RBI after almost five years, that is, since 26, March 2020.

“By announcing an OMO calendar, we think the RBI has clearly indicated its preference for tools other than the CRR to inject durable liquidity,” economists at Standard Chartered Bank said in a note.

Additionally, a 56-day Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auction for Rs 50,000 crore will be held on February 7. This will provide liquidity to banks until the end of the financial year, with the reversal date of these funds being close to the April monetary policy review.

The central bank also announced a dollar-rupee buy-sell swap auction of $5 billion for a six-month tenor, scheduled for January 31. This is expected to infuse around Rs 50,000 crore. Foreign exchange market participants said the buy-sell swap is expected to weigh on forward premiums, though it will likely have a neutral effect on the spot rate.

The liquidity deficit in the banking system, as measured by the RBI pumping money through the liquidity adjustment facility, stood at Rs 3.13 trillion on Sunday, the latest data shows. The net liquidity deficit has remained above Rs 3 trillion for the past four days, except on Friday.

Experts believe that this move by the RBI has increased the likelihood of a rate cut in the upcoming policy review scheduled for February 5–7. The RBI appears to have frontloaded the liquidity infusion ahead of a possible rate cut, which would help in monetary transmission.

“Now, chances are much higher that they will cut interest rates in February,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC FIRST Bank.

Standard Chartered, which was expecting a rate cut in the April policy, has revised its expectation to February. “We move forward our view of a 25 bps repo rate cut in each of April and June to the February and April policy meetings,” the Standard Chartered note said.

At the first OMO auction to be conducted on Thursday, the RBI plans to purchase the following securities:

· 7.59% GS 2029, maturing on March 20

· 7.18% GS 2033, maturing on August 14

· 7.10% GS 2034, maturing on April 8

· 6.79% GS 2034, maturing on October 7

· 7.18% GS 2037, maturing on July 24

Bond market participants expect the benchmark 10-year bond yield to open at 6.60 per cent, against Monday’s close of 6.68 per cent.

“The bond market will be much more rejoiced. I expect the yields (benchmark bond yield) to travel in the range of 6.60 per cent to 6.62 per cent in the next few days,” said Vijay Sharma, senior executive vice-president at PNB Gilts. “The chances of a rate cut in the policy are increasing because the first prerequisite for any rate cut was ample liquidity in the system. Actually, there should be no liquidity deficit,” he added.

Government bond yields fell on Monday after data from the Reserve Bank of India showed that it bought Rs 10,175 crore worth of government bonds via OMOs in the week ended January 17.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield fell to a three-year low of 6.65 per cent, the lowest since February 15, 2022, during the day. However, it gave up some gains by the end of the trade to settle at 6.68 per cent, the lowest since December 5, 2024, due to profit booking.

Economists noted that the 56-day VRR is effectively equivalent to a 25 bps rate cut. Previously, the market was expecting a 50 bps CRR cut in the February policy review.

“There is obviously a case of stringent liquidity conditions right now, which the RBI is going to address through all these three measures. But this would also act as a substitute for a CRR cut,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda. “The 56-day VRR is equivalent to a 25 bps CRR cut,” he added.

“The money market rates, including those for instruments like CDs and CPs, had been trading at elevated levels, reflecting tight liquidity in the market. The recent measures announced will help bring down short-term money market rates,” said the treasury head at a state-owned bank.