Home / Economy / News / RBI's $5 bn FX swap oversubscribed nearly twofold, draws over $10 bn

RBI's $5 bn FX swap oversubscribed nearly twofold, draws over $10 bn

The RBI cut rates by 25 basis points earlier this month, and has cut them by a total of 125 basis points this year

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
The swap is part of a $16 billion liquidity injection into the banking system, aimed at boosting transmission of rate cuts to lending rates. The RBI, under chief Sanjay Malhotra, has aggressively added liquidity to the banking system.
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 5:03 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Reserve Bank of India's 3-year dollar/rupee buy-sell swap witnessed robust appetite on Tuesday, with the auction drawing bids a little over twice the $5 billion size. 
The swap is part of a $16 billion liquidity injection into the banking system, aimed at boosting transmission of rate cuts to lending rates. The RBI, under chief Sanjay Malhotra, has aggressively added liquidity to the banking system. 
The RBI cut rates by 25 basis points earlier this month, and has cut them by a total of 125 basis points this year. 
The central bank accepted 118 bids at the FX swap auction with the premium cut-off set at 7.65 rupees. A total of 222 bids worth $10.35 billion were received. 
Bankers had anticipated robust demand owing to the excess dollar liquidity in the banking system. 
The settlement of the initial leg of the FX swap will take place on Thursday, through which the RBI will inject rupee liquidity into the banking system. The transaction will be reversed three years later.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Centre planned to modify MGNREGA over repeated complaints: Shivraj Chouhan

India, Jordan aim to double bilateral trade to $5 bn in 5 years: MEA

India's flash PMI falls to 58.9 in Dec, growth at softest pace since Feb

India's exports grow fastest in nearly 3.5 years; gold imports shrank

Centre proposes renaming MGNREGA to VB-G RaM G, to change funding pattern

Topics :RBIRupee-dollar swapeconomyLiquidity injection

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story