RBI's stern warning to gold financiers likely to take a toll on NBFCs

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) stern warning about potential supervisory action against lenders violating gold loan norms is likely to impact non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) focusing on the segment, particularly those with lesser vintage.

Additionally, the regulator's diktat, directed more towards new fintechs, could lead to a slowdown in lending. This is because the market would seek to normalise growth in the segment, which is currently growing at a very fast pace, experts said.

RBI had on Monday directed banks and NBFCs offering gold loans to thoroughly review policies, processes, and practices to identify any gaps. They were told to closely monitor their gold loan portfolios amid significant growth seen by some lenders. Additionally, the RBI instructed these lenders to ensure adequate controls over outsourced activities and third-party service providers.