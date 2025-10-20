Making progress in trade negotiations with US amid tariff tensions: Govt

By Shruti Srivastava

India said it’s making solid progress in trade negotiations with the US as it looks to clinch a trade deal and bring down punitive tariffs.

ALSO READ: 50% Trump tariffs: Call on support measures hinges on trade deal The two sides have narrowed their differences on trade-related matters, an Indian official told reporters in New Delhi on Saturday, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private. There are no major differences between India and the US on trade issues, the person said.

A team of negotiators from India had positive meetings with officials in Washington last week, the person said.

After slapping India with 50 per cent tariffs and bashing the country for buying oil from Russia, US President Donald Trump has softened his rhetoric in recent weeks and spoken with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at least twice. Trump said last week that India will stop buying oil from Russia, although it’s likely to be a gradual process. Unlike previous denials, Modi’s government hasn’t directly opposed Trump’s comments. New Delhi said last week that energy purchases would be made with consumers’ interests in mind. State refiners have said they expect to reduce Russian energy purchases, while government officials said India has the capacity to buy more US oil.