Home / Economy / News / Making progress in trade negotiations with US amid tariff tensions: Govt

Making progress in trade negotiations with US amid tariff tensions: Govt

The two sides have narrowed their differences on trade-related matters, an Indian official told reporters in New Delhi on Saturday, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private

Jawaharlal Nehru Port
The Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra | Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 7:59 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Shruti Srivastava
  India said it’s making solid progress in trade negotiations with the US as it looks to clinch a trade deal and bring down punitive tariffs. 
The two sides have narrowed their differences on trade-related matters, an Indian official told reporters in New Delhi on Saturday, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private. There are no major differences between India and the US on trade issues, the person said. 
 
A team of negotiators from India had positive meetings with officials in Washington last week, the person said. 
 
After slapping India with 50 per cent tariffs and bashing the country for buying oil from Russia, US President Donald Trump has softened his rhetoric in recent weeks and spoken with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at least twice. Trump said last week that India will stop buying oil from Russia, although it’s likely to be a gradual process. 
 
Unlike previous denials, Modi’s government hasn’t directly opposed Trump’s comments. New Delhi said last week that energy purchases would be made with consumers’ interests in mind. State refiners have said they expect to reduce Russian energy purchases, while government officials said India has the capacity to buy more US oil.
 
India became a major importer of Russian crude after the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022, buying oil at a discount. Russian oil makes up about one-third of India’s overall imports in spite of the US push to curb flows.  
     

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

India bullish on resolving all free trade agreement issues with Asean

Centre sets timelines to speed up work on auctioned mineral blocks

India's exports to US decline, non-US markets show strength: Crisil

GST reforms drive record festive demand, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Retail inflation for farm and rural workers shows easing in September

Topics :Donald TrumpNarendra ModiUS India relations Trump tariffs

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story