Russia continues oil shipments to India, TASS cites foreign ministry

Trump reiterated that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told him India will stop buying Russian oil, while warning that New Delhi would continue paying "massive" tariffs if it did not do so

Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said that Russian oil companies continue to ship oil to India, state news agency TASS reported on Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated on Sunday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told him India will stop buying Russian oil, while warning that New Delhi would continue paying "massive" tariffs if it did not do so.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

