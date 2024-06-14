Home / Economy / News / Forex reserves jump $4.3 bn to hit new all-time high of $655.8 bn

Forex reserves jump $4.3 bn to hit new all-time high of $655.8 bn

The previous high for the kitty -- a crucial guard against any disturbances in the external sector -- was USD 648.87 billion on May 10. In the past few weeks, reserves have witnessed handsome jumps

dollars
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound, and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 5:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's forex reserves jumped $4.307 billion to a new all-time high of $655.817 billion for the week ended June 7, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

The kitty had jumped $4.837 billion to $651.51 billion in the previous reporting week.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The previous high for the kitty -- a crucial guard against any disturbances in the external sector -- was $648.87 billion on May 10. In the past few weeks, the reserves have witnessed handsome jumps.

For the week ended June 7, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $3.773 billion to $576.337 billion, the data released on Friday showed.
 

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound, and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased $481 million to $56.982 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up $43 million to $18.161 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was up $10 million to $4.336 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Also Read

RBI shifts to NDFs as preferred forex reserves intervention option

India sees forex reserves as main tool to manage bond index inflows

Forex reserves jump by $3.66 billion to $641.59 billion, shows RBI data

Forex reserves jump by $9.11 bn to $615.97 bn for week ending Dec 15: RBI

Forex reserves jump by $2.975 billion to $619 billion, shows govt data

India's wholesale inflation accelerates to 15-month high of 2.61% in May

India's May exports rise 9.1%; merchandise imports up 7.7% at $61.91 bn

Inflation expected to average 4.5% for current fiscal year: CRISIL

India's wholesale inflation rises to 15-month high of 2.61% in May

4 offshore crypto exchanges join queue for nod to restart India ops

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Forex Forex reservesfinance sector

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story