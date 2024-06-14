India's forex reserves jumped $4.307 billion to a new all-time high of $655.817 billion for the week ended June 7, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

The kitty had jumped $4.837 billion to $651.51 billion in the previous reporting week.

The previous high for the kitty -- a crucial guard against any disturbances in the external sector -- was $648.87 billion on May 10. In the past few weeks, the reserves have witnessed handsome jumps.

For the week ended June 7, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $3.773 billion to $576.337 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

