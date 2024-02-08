The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (RBI MPC) has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the sixth consecutive time, Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Thursday. He said the decision was taken by a majority 5-1.

The repo rate was last changed in February 2023, when it was hiked from 6.25 per cent to 6.5 per cent. Between May 2022 and February 2023, the repo rate was raised by 250 basis points (bps).

Das said that the impact of the 250 basis points hike in the repo rate is yet to unfold fully.

Earlier this week, a Business Standard poll had predicted that the repo rate would be kept unchanged.





On inflation, Governor Das retained the forecast for 2023-24 at 5.4 per cent. For the current quarter, however, the projection was lowered to 5 per cent from 5.2 per cent earlier.

For FY25, the inflation projection has been kept unchanged at 4.5 per cent with Q1 at 5 per cent (5.2 per cent), Q2 at 4 per cent, Q3 at 4.6 per cent (4.7 earlier) and Q4 at 4.7 per cent. The RBI MPC has also decided to keep its stance of "withdrawal of accommodation" unchanged with a majority of 5-1.

The RBI MPC decision comes at a time when the inflation rate in India has been below 6 per cent for four months since September 2023. However, it has not yet reached the target of 4 per cent. In December 2023, the retail inflation rate was 5.69 per cent.

The inflation had fallen to 4.87 per cent in October last year but rose to 5.55 per cent in November.

The Marginal Standing Facility rate has also been kept unchanged at 6.75 per cent. The Standing Deposit Facility rate has been kept at 6.25 per cent.

On India's economy, Das said that in 2023-24 (FY24), the GDP is projected to grow at 7.3 per cent. For FY25, the GDP growth forecast has been kept at 7 per cent with Q1 at 7.2 per cent, Q2 at 6.8 per cent, Q3 at 7 per cent and Q4 at 6.9 per cent.