Home / Economy / News / India's May exports rise 9.1%; merchandise imports up 7.7% at $61.91 bn

India's May exports rise 9.1%; merchandise imports up 7.7% at $61.91 bn

Merchandise imports in the same month rose 7.7 per cent year-on-year to $61.91 billion - widening the trade deficit to $23.78 billion

engineering goods exports
Analysts say merchandise exports are likely to pick up this year. (Representative Image)
Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 3:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's merchandise exports rose 9.1 per cent to $38.13 billion in May from a year earlier, helped by an increase in shipments of engineering goods, commercial vehicles and smartphones, government data showed on Friday.

Merchandise imports in the same month rose 7.7 per cent year-on-year to $61.91 billion - widening the trade deficit to $23.78 billion. Economists had expected a deficit of $19.5 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In April, the trade deficit was $19.1 billion.

Analysts say merchandise exports - which contracted 3.1 per cent to $437 billion in the previous fiscal year - are likely to pick up this year helped by a projected rebound in global trade, government incentives for manufacturing and easing domestic inflation.

Services exports in May were estimated at $30.16 billion and imports at $17.28 billion, compared with $30.33 billion and $16.63 billion respectively in April.

Asia's third-largest economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace of 7.8 per cent in the January-March quarter, helped by a strong performance in the manufacturing sector, and economists expect the momentum to continue this year.

(Reporting by Shivangi Acharya and Manoj Kumar; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Also Read

India's trade deficit widens to $19.1 billion in April: Commerce ministry

Commerce ministry proposes new bye-laws for election of EPCs, FIEO

Merchandise trade deficit in March stands at $15.6 billion, shows data

Demand for political merchandise booms in Bengal as elections draw near

Australia to grow more yellow chana after India removes 40% import duty

Inflation expected to average 4.5% for current fiscal year: CRISIL

India's wholesale inflation rises to 15-month high of 2.61% in May

4 offshore crypto exchanges join queue for nod to restart India ops

100-day plan: Govt e-platform to spur exports, connect with stakeholders

Loss-making ONGC JV may get package to turn profitable in 2 years

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :New DelhiTrade exportsIndia mobile manufacturingEconomy growth forecastIndia trade deficitIndia imports

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story