India's goods exports may see a marginal impact from Germany recession

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had predicted Germany’s economy to contract 0.1 per cent in 2023 against 1.8 per cent growth in 2022. “It (recession in Germany) is not a surprise. I don’t think it will spread to other countries in the Euro area so much that it will dip economic growth in the region significantly,” Bank of Baroda chief economist Madan Sabnavis said.

Germany — the largest economy in Europe and the fourth largest in the world — slipped into recession after it witnessed a dip in the first quarter of 2023. Germany’s gross domestic product (GDP) was down 0.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2023 against a drop of 0.5 per cent during the last quarter of 2022.