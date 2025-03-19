Remittances into India: Advanced economies overtake GCC in 2023-24

The advanced economies (AE), particularly the US, the UK, Singapore, Canada, and Australia, together accounted for more than half of the remittances received in India during 2023-24, reflecting a shift in migration patterns towards a skilled Indian diaspora.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries—UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain—together contributed 38 per cent to total remittances received by India in 2023-24.

India’s inward remittances have more than doubled from $55.6 billion in 2010-11 to $118.7 billion in 2023-24.

There has been a gradual shift in the dominance of India’s remittances from GCC countries, according to insights from the sixth round of India’s remittances survey. The outcomes of the survey have been discussed in the article “Changing Dynamics of India’s Remittances” in the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) March 2025 bulletin. The data show that the growth of remittances from advanced economies outpaced that of GCC countries, resulting in more money coming in from these nations.

The share of the US in India’s total remittances remained the largest, rising to 27.7 per cent in 2023-24 from 23.4 per cent in 2020-21, reflecting a steady recovery in the US job market. In the US labour force, the percentage rise in foreign-born workers stood at 6.3 per cent in 2022, up from 0.7 per cent in the pre-pandemic year of 2019, it added. However, in the case of native-born workers, the share largely remained unchanged at 1.0 per cent. Furthermore, 78 per cent of Indian migrants in the US are employed in high-earning sectors such as management, business, science, and arts occupations.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) maintained its position as the second-largest source of India’s remittances, with its share increasing from 18 per cent in 2020-21 to 19.2 per cent in 2023-24. The UAE is the largest hub for Indian migrant workers, engaged primarily in blue-collar jobs, dominated by the construction industry, followed by healthcare, hospitality, and tourism. This contrasts sharply with the US, where Indian migrants are mainly employed in white-collar jobs, thus explaining the higher remittances received from the US despite the lower number of migrants compared to the UAE. The RBI study pointed out that the share of inward remittances from the UK has also increased to 10.8 per cent in 2023-24, up from 6.8 per cent in 2020-21, which may be attributed to the Migration and Mobility Partnership between India and the UK.