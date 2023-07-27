Home / Economy / News / Reserve Bank of India's digital payment index rises to 359.57 in March

Reserve Bank of India's digital payment index rises to 359.57 in March

The RBI-DPI has been constructed with March 2018 as the base period, i.e. DPI score for March 2018 is set at 100

BS Reporter
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 8:36 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) digital payments index (DPI) rose to 395.57 in March 2023 as against 377.46 for September 2022, the central bank said on Thursday. The index was at 349.30 in March 2022.

“The RBI-DPI index has increased across all parameters driven by significant growth in payment infrastructure and payment performance across the country over the period,” RBI said.

The RBI-DPI has been constructed with March 2018 as the base period, i.e. DPI score for March 2018 is set at 100.

In March 2019 the index stood at 153.47 which rose to 207.94 in March 2020, and to 270.59 in March 2021.

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaDigital Payments

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 8:36 PM IST

