Home / Economy / News / Lok Sabha clears Bill to decriminalise minor economic offences in 42 laws

Lok Sabha clears Bill to decriminalise minor economic offences in 42 laws

Spearheaded by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the Bill proposes to revise 183 provisions across 42 laws under 19 government ministries

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
Photo: ANI twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 7:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Lok Sabha on Thursday approved the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023, to enhance ease of doing business, decrease compliance burden for individuals and industry, and alleviate judicial load by decriminalising minor economic offences.

Spearheaded by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the Bill proposes to revise 183 provisions across 42 laws under 19 government ministries.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal introduced the Bill in the Lok Sabha. It will now be tabled in the Rajya Sabha for approval, after which it will require the President's assent to become law.

At present, existing laws contain clauses for imprisonment for minor and procedural defaults, as well as lesser fines and penalties. This resulted in fear and mistrust towards the government. The intended changes of this proposed law aim to avoid unnecessary imprisonments and impose higher penalties and fines where necessary.

According to the Bill, offences will be decriminalised by either eliminating both imprisonment and/or fine; removing imprisonment while retaining or increasing fines; or changing imprisonment and/or fine to penalties. Conversion of fines into penalties implies that court prosecution can be bypassed for punishment.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Goyal said the government over the past nine years removed roughly 40,000 provisions and procedures, which had the potential to create problems for people.

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022, was first introduced to the Lok Sabha on December 22, 2022. On the same day, the Bill was referred to a joint committee of both Houses, which submitted its report in the Lok Sabha on March 20, 2023.

According to the joint committee's report on the Bill, fear of imprisonment for minor offences significantly hampers business ecosystem growth and undermines entrepreneurs’ confidence. “Reducing the compliance burden also promotes business process reengineering and improves people’s ease of living... India needs to discard vintage laws that were hampering the nation’s development and contradict the government's philosophy," the report said.

Some of the Acts that are proposed to be amended:
Indian Post Office Act, 1898
The Boilers Act, 1923
The Agriculture Produce Act, 1937
Public Debt Act, 1944
The Pharmacy Act, 1948
Environment Protection Act, 1986
The Information Technology Act, 2000

Also Read

NDA vs INDIA: Who said what after two mega meets by political parties

Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha one day after conviction

Govt-recognised startups eligible for angel tax exemption: DPIIT Secy

DPIIT likely to bring national framework on quality infrastructure

IBA reaching out to start-ups for funding needs, says DPIIT official

India to become third largest economy by 2027, say SBI economists

India GDP to grow 6-6.3% in FY24, economic prospects brighten: Deloitte

Govt considering PLI for chemical, petrochemicals sector: FM Sitharaman

Central govt allots Rs 363.14 crore to Manipur for projects under MDoNER

Delhi HC fines restaurant associations Rs 1 lakh over service charge rules

Topics :Lok Sabha

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 7:36 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story