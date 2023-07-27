Home / Economy / News / Air India to launch Delhi-Dhaka direct flight from September 15 this year

Air India to launch Delhi-Dhaka direct flight from September 15 this year

Passengers can book tickets for this route on Air India's website, mobile app, and travel agents

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
Air India

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 7:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Air India on Friday announced that the airline will begin its direct flights between Delhi and Dhaka from September 15.

The Tata group-owned airline said it will fly four times every week between the two capital cities using its Airbus A320 aircraft.

The airline said its flight AI237 will depart Delhi at 1755 hrs, and arrive in Dhaka at 2045 hrs.  The return flight AI238 will leave Dhaka at 2145 hrs, and return back to Delhi at 2350 hrs (all being local times).

Passengers can book tickets for this route on Air India’s website, mobile app, and travel agents.

Currently, the airline flies thrice every week between Kolkata and Dhaka.

“The additional frequency will help serve the increased demand for international travel to and from Dhaka on the back of Bangladesh’s rapid economic growth and overall development,” the airline added.

The airline plans to operate flights to US cities such as Los Angeles, and is assessing various metrics, news agency PTI reported citing sources.

Air India also operates direct flights to Washington DC, New York, New Jersey, Chicago and San Francisco.

It recently announced the launch of a new offering, Upgrade+, for passengers with an eligible booking to purchase upgrades to premium cabins at fixed prices.

Air India passengers can choose these upgrades between 72 hours and 12 hours before a scheduled flight, subject to the availability of seats in the cabin. Passengers can also buy these cabin upgrades at the airline’s airport counters during check-in.

Currently, the airline is undergoing a five-year transformation plan.

It placed an order for 470 aircraft across Boeing and Airbus in February this year.

Also Read

Denied boarding due to overbooked flight? How to get Rs 20,000 as refund

BCCI appoints Nooshin Al Khadeer as interim coach for women's team: Report

US visa threat before B'desh elections: Warning to faltering democracies

Taxi to Take Off: Air India says Phase 1 of its transformation complete

Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops

Lok Sabha clears Bill to decriminalise minor economic offences in 42 laws

India to become third largest economy by 2027, say SBI economists

India GDP to grow 6-6.3% in FY24, economic prospects brighten: Deloitte

Govt considering PLI for chemical, petrochemicals sector: FM Sitharaman

Central govt allots Rs 363.14 crore to Manipur for projects under MDoNER

Topics :Air IndiaBangladesh

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 7:44 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story