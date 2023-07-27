Air India to launch Delhi-Dhaka direct flight from September 15 this year

Air India on Friday announced that the airline will begin its direct flights between Delhi and Dhaka from September 15.

The Tata group-owned airline said it will fly four times every week between the two capital cities using its Airbus A320 aircraft.

The airline said its flight AI237 will depart Delhi at 1755 hrs, and arrive in Dhaka at 2045 hrs. The return flight AI238 will leave Dhaka at 2145 hrs, and return back to Delhi at 2350 hrs (all being local times).

Passengers can book tickets for this route on Air India’s website, mobile app, and travel agents.

Currently, the airline flies thrice every week between Kolkata and Dhaka.

“The additional frequency will help serve the increased demand for international travel to and from Dhaka on the back of Bangladesh’s rapid economic growth and overall development,” the airline added.

The airline plans to operate flights to US cities such as Los Angeles, and is assessing various metrics, news agency PTI reported citing sources.

Air India also operates direct flights to Washington DC, New York, New Jersey, Chicago and San Francisco.

It recently announced the launch of a new offering, Upgrade+, for passengers with an eligible booking to purchase upgrades to premium cabins at fixed prices.

Air India passengers can choose these upgrades between 72 hours and 12 hours before a scheduled flight, subject to the availability of seats in the cabin. Passengers can also buy these cabin upgrades at the airline’s airport counters during check-in.

Currently, the airline is undergoing a five-year transformation plan.

It placed an order for 470 aircraft across Boeing and Airbus in February this year.