Restaurants watching tomato prices closely, yet to increase prices

Tomato prices have soared to record highs, consumers pockets have taken the pinch, but restaurants are still closely monitoring the vegetable movement closely, having seen its prices go up in some cases by at least five per cent.

While restaurants typically sign annual rate contracts with suppliers and buy ingredients at predetermined prices, it is the smaller players that suffer as they typically don’t have contracts signed.



Another reason that is also becoming a problem for restaurants is the availability of tomatoes due to the crop being damaged, which has also led to a sharp rise in the prices of the vegetable.

Last week, some outlets of McDonald’s India in Delhi had stopped serving tomatoes, citing low availability and seasonal crop issues in the fields in a few regions. There were not enough quantities to meet the chain's quality specifications.



Restaurants have also pointed out that vegetable prices and those of other ingredients going up and down is not usual for the industry. Last year, restaurants faced an issue with high edible oil prices as well.

“Smaller restaurants that don’t have annual rate contracts will be hit more than the other players and will have to resort to price increases. But the bigger issue the industry is facing is paucity of tomato availability,” Anurag Katriar, trustee at National Restaurant Association of India and the founder of Indigo Hospitality told Business Standard. He explained that most restaurant chains have annual rate contracts in place but if prices hold up for more than a month then the supplier would revise the prices and the industry will have to comply.



But he also pointed out that tomatoes may not be a main ingredient for all restaurants. While it is one of the main ingredients for pizzerias and Indian restaurants, it is not needed in big quantities for Chinese and Japanese cuisine.

Another restaurateur, Yash Bhanage, Founder of Hunger Inc. Hospitality which runs popular eateries in Mumbai such as The Bombay Canteen, O Pedro and Veronica’, said the rise in tomato prices has not affected the company yet and it won’t be increasing prices. “We are closely monitoring the supply impact, but my team has not raised red flags yet,” Bhanage said.



In South India, despite being the second largest tomato producer in the country after Madhya Pradesh, some parts of Andhra Pradesh like Rayalaseema region saw tomato retail prices sky-rocketing to around Rs 160 per kg last week. There was not much relief for restaurants in other two major producers Karnataka and Tamil Nadu too.

“We are continuing to maintain the same quality being a reputed food chain. We take tomatoes in bulk too in some places. Because of this higher price, our food cost has increased by at least five per cent. We are unable to charge this increased rate from customers too,” said K T Srinivasa Raja, promoter of the famous Adyar Ananda Bhavan restaurant chain in Tamil Nadu. According to him, prices have increased also because of higher demand from outside states.



“We are expecting that in another two to three days, prices will become normal. We purchase directly from farmers, which is why there is some relief for us. There is so much demand, buyers from Gujarat and all very aggressively sourcing from Tamil Nadu market,” Raja added. On Sunday, prices of tomatoes in the Chennai retail market were seen at Rs 110 per kg. According to dealers, this is unlikely to see any relief soon.

“In last one week, prices increased from Rs 60 per kg to Rs 110-120 per kg now. This is mainly because of the rain impact and we expect it to normalise only after at least 90 days,” said Habibullah from Tomato Town, a tomato wholesale dealer in Chennai. Tamil Nadu produced 1,489,030 tonnes on tomato in 2021-22, contributing to around 7.34 per cent of the country’s total production.



Another executive that runs multiple restaurant chains said on the condition of anonymity that the rise in tomato prices will not push them to take price increases as the quantum to its overall cost remains miniscule.

Katriar also explained that restaurants witness the rise in commodity costs quite frequently and is part-and-parcel of the business. Last year, when oil prices shot up, a lot of smaller players started to procure ghee at a lower rate and some also resorted to changing their menu.



He added that restaurants are also using tomato puree which has a long shelf life and also is a much cheaper alternative for tomatoes.



Tomato production in India

State Production (000 tonnes) % of total production



Madhya Pradesh 2,970 14.63

Andhra Pradesh 2,217 10.92



Karnataka 2,077 10.23

Tamil Nadu 1,489 7.34