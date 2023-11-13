Home / Economy / News / Retail inflation eases to four-month low of 4.87% as food prices cool

Retail inflation eases to four-month low of 4.87% as food prices cool

The government has tasked the RBI to ensure the CPI inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side

Press Trust of India

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 5:49 PM IST
The retail inflation eased to a four-month low of 4.87 per cent in October, mainly due to cooling prices of food items, government data showed on Monday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation fell to a three-month low of 5.02 per cent in September.

The previous low inflation was recorded at 4.87 per cent in June.

The Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), in its October meeting, projected CPI inflation at 5.4 per cent for 2023-24, a moderation from 6.7 per cent in 2022-23.

The central bank mainly factors in the retail inflation while arriving at its bi-monthly monetary policy.

retail inflationfood prices

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 5:49 PM IST

