Retail inflation for farm, rural workers ease to 0.77 pc, 1.01 pc in July

The Food Index increased by 1.94 points for Agricultural Labourers (AL) and 2.16 points for Rural Labourers (RL) in July 2025

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture
These indices are based on data collected from a set of 787 sample villages across 34 States/UTs. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Retail inflation for farm and rural workers eased to 0.77 per cent and 1.01 per cent in July from 1.42 per cent and 1.73 per cent, respectively, in June, according to data released by the Labour Ministry on Thursday.

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers increased by 1.23 points to 135.31 in July 2025, while the index for Rural Labourers increased by 1.30 points, reaching 135.66, a Labour Ministry statement said.

The Food Index increased by 1.94 points for Agricultural Labourers (AL) and 2.16 points for Rural Labourers (RL) in July 2025.

According to the statement, the year-on-year inflation rate for agricultural labourers and rural labourers stood at 0.77 per cent and 1.01 per cent, respectively, in July 2025.

The food inflation in July 2025 stood at (-) 1.56 per cent (contracted) for AL and (-) 1.13 (contracted) per cent for RL.

The Labour Bureau, Ministry of Labour & Employment, releases Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers with the base year 2019=100 for the month of July 2025.

These indices are based on data collected from a set of 787 sample villages across 34 States/UTs.

Topics :Inflationretail inflationfarmers

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

