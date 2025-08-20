Home / Economy / News / GoM proposes GST exemption on health and life insurance for individuals

GoM proposes GST exemption on health and life insurance for individuals

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who is member of the GoM, said every state wanted health and life-insurance premiums to be exempt from GST

FM Nirmala Sitharaman
FM Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a meeting of GST Council’s GoMs in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo: @FinMinindia on via X
Monika Yadav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 12:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The group of ministers (GoM) on health and life insurance is set to propose exempting insurance premiums for individuals from goods and services tax (GST), Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who is convener of the GoM, said on Wednesday.
 
At present, 18 per cent is levied on health and life insurance premiums for individuals.
 
“The Centre’s proposal is to exempt health and life insurance premiums for families and individuals. All members agreed with the proposal. However, some states have expressed concern over the Centre’s proposal to exempt health and life insurance premiums from GST,” he said after a meeting of the GoM. He added the GoM would submit its report to the GST Council for approval. 
 
According to finance-ministry sources, the council is likely to meet in the third week of September.
 
Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who is member of the GoM, said every state wanted health and life-insurance premiums to be exempt from GST. 
 
“Telangana is of the view that some mechanism should be worked out so that the benefit of lower rates goes to the people. The council will deliberate on the mechanism,” Vikramarka said, adding that the proposed changes were expected to lead to an overall revenue loss of nearly ₹9.7 billion per annum.
 
Saurabh Agarwal, partner with EY, said exempting insurance from GST would not lead to the entire benefit going to the insured.
 
“Insurance companies won’t be able to claim back the GST they pay on their own expenses, like commissions, office rent, and software. The final price reduction for consumers will only be the net amount after accounting for this new input tax cost. If the tax had been ‘zero-rated’ instead of ‘exempt’, companies could have claimed a refund for the GST paid on their inputs, and consumers would have seen a full reduction of the tax from their premiums,” Agarwal added. 
 
Addressing the three GoMs on compensation cess, health and life insurance, and rate rationalisation at Vigyan Bhawan, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the Centre’s proposals were part of a vision to usher in “the next generation of GST reforms” in India’s journey to becoming an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
 
“The central government remains committed to building a broadbased consensus with the states to implement the next generation of GST reforms in the spirit of cooperative federalism,” Sitharaman added.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India, Eurasian Economic Union sign terms to launch trade negotiations

RBI MPC minutes: Tariff uncertainties prompt members to opt for status quo

India, Eurasian Economic Union ink terms of reference for trade pact talks

Russia invites Indian exports as US tariffs hit trade, defends oil ties

Indian Oil, BPCL resume buying Russian oil for September as discounts widen

Topics :GST GoMTelanganaGST exemption

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 10:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story