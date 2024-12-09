Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Retail inflation for farm workers eases to 5.96%, rural labourers to 6%

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) registered an increase of 11 points and 10 points, respectively, in October 2024

The year-on-year inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL for the month of October 2024 were recorded at 5.96 per cent and 6.00 per cent. | Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 5:08 PM IST
Retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers eased to 5.96 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively, in October from 6.36 per cent and 6.39 per cent in September.

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) registered an increase of 11 points and 10 points, respectively, in October 2024, reaching levels of 1,315 and 1,326, a labour ministry statement said.

According to the statement, the CPI-AL and CPI-RL were at 1,304 points and 1,316 points, respectively, in September 2024.

"The year-on-year inflation rates based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL for the month of October 2024 were recorded at 5.96 per cent and 6.00 per cent, respectively, compared to 7.08 per cent and 6.92 per cent in October 2023. The corresponding figures for September 2024 were 6.36 per cent for CPI-AL and 6.39 per cent for CPI-RL," it said.

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

