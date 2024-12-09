Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Rupee ends marginally lower, near-term bearish bias tipped to persist

Rupee ends marginally lower, near-term bearish bias tipped to persist

While the rupee touched a low of 84.7350 during the session, mild dollar sales from state-run banks helped avoid further losses, traders said

rupee
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 4:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian rupee closed slightly weaker on Monday, weighed down by a decline in its Asian peers with analysts expecting the local currency to continue facing headwinds amid persistent strength in the US
dollar. 
The rupee ended at 84.73 against the US dollar, down from its close of 84.6875 in the previous session.
  While the rupee touched a low of 84.7350 during the session, mild dollar sales from state-run banks helped avoid further losses, traders said. 
"We expect INR to trade at current levels with a depreciating bias. The Reserve Bank of India's recent measures to boost foreign inflows and a range-bound CAD (current account deficit) should lend support over the medium term," economists at Bank of Baroda said in a note. 
The dollar index was higher at 105.9 while most Asian currencies weakened. The Korean won declined 1% on the day to lead losses amid deepening political turmoil in the country. 

More From This Section

Rail freight loading slowdown continues; November sees 1.4% growth

Premium

India plans final refinery expansion as electric vehicle era looms

NSO to unveil 1st private capex survey in March amid investment push

Tax contribution of petroleum sector set to drop rapidly in FY 2024-25

Premium

India's electronics exports may dominate trade negotiations with US

While US labour market data released on Friday drove US bond yields lower on heightened expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut later this month, it did little to dent the dollar's stride. 
Expectations that the incoming Trump administration's policies may reignite inflation and slow future rate cuts by the Fed have helped keep the dollar well bid. 
"There seems little reason to reduce long dollar positions right now and after two weeks of consolidation, we see it as more likely that the dollar will resume its bull trend," ING Bank said in a note. 
US and India's inflation data due this week on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, will be in focus to gauge the future path of benchmark policy rates in the two countries. 
Meanwhile, market participants also await developments related to who will helm the top job at the RBI as Governor Shaktikanta Das's term is set to conclude on Tuesday.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Rupee falls 7 paise to 84.73 against US dollar during early trade

Rupee rises 7 paise to 84.64 against US dollar during early trade

Rupee trading flat at 84.68 against US dollar in early trade today

Rupee recovers losses after hitting new intraday low of 84.76 per dollar

Options traders' bearish bets on rupee jump 200% on surprise GDP slowdown

Topics :Indian rupeeRupee-dollar swapRupee vs dollarRupeeUS DollarIndia's CAD

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 4:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story