India-EU FTA nears completion, says Goyal; focus now on non-tariff barriers

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said resolving non-tariff barriers would be crucial for the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union.

Goyal , who is on an official visit to Sweden to meet his counterpart, made these remarks in Stockholm while addressing the reporters, news agency PTI reported. He further added that both sides are working actively to resolve these issues, adding that the two sides are “pretty” close to finalising the talks for the proposed free trade pact

Speaking to reporters, Goyal said, “Significant progress has been made. More than half the chapters are ready. In terms of content, I would say we are almost 90 per cent ready for market access. The important issues to be addressed are non-tariff barriers and how we will make it smoother, easier, and better to do business between the EU and India.”

Crucial Indian exports that face high barriers in the EU include chillies, tea, Basmati rice, milk, poultry, bovine meat, fish, and chemical products. He also claimed that talks between the two sides are ongoing to find solutions to make business smooth for companies of both sides. Goyal said, “Unless countries recognise that over regulation and barriers to trade will be met with reciprocal action, everybody suffers. We are committed to deregulation, to finding solutions to the high cost of regulation, the non-tariff barriers that these regulations cause, and the impediments to free trade. I am quite hopeful that we will find very robust solutions to this problem.”