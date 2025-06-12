India has 'no basis' to seek WTO consultations on auto tariffs, says US

India had challenged the 25% US tariffs on automobiles at the WTO, claiming they were safeguard measures, but Washington insists they fall outside the Safeguards Agreement

Earlier this month, in its submission to the WTO, India argued that the 25 per cent tariffs imposed by the US on passenger vehicles, light trucks, and certain auto parts amount to a "safeguard measure". Photo: Shutterstock