Home / Economy / News / Revamped SEZ law unlikely before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Revamped SEZ law unlikely before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

The commerce department had sought the Union Cabinet's nod to bring amendments in the existing SEZ Act, 2005 late last year

Premium
Shreya Nandi New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 11:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The revamped Special Economic Zone (SEZ) law is unlikely to see the light of the day before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, two people aware of the matter said. The commerce department had sought the Union Cabinet’s nod to bring amendments to the existing SEZ Act, 2005 late last year. The plan, thereafter, was to introduce the Bill in the winter session of Parliament. Cabinet’s approval remains pending.

“The changes in the SEZ law will be possible only after the Lok Sabha elections. The exact time will depend on the priorities of the new government,” one of the persons cited above told Business Standard.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The commerce department had prepared an SEZ (Amen-dment) Bill, as the government believed that a revamp was needed to develop a fresh framework, in-line with the emerging order of global trade, to support the building of industrial parks with world-class infrastructure, and to attract investment in manufacturing.

The idea was also to enable easier integration of SEZs with the domestic market so that firms in the special zones don’t lose out due to restricted market access.

It started with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s 2022 Union Budget announcement that the SEZ Act will be replaced with a new legislation – Development Enterprise and Services Hubs (DESH) Bill – that would cover all large existing and new industrial enclaves to optimally utilise available infrastructure and enhance competitiveness of exports.

While SEZ exports contribute to almost a fifth of the total exports, the government believes that its performance has not been up to the mark and has not been able to attract investments in the manufacturing sector. 

This is because of unitary focus on exports, lack of integration with the domestic market as well as the kicking-in of the sunset clause for income tax exemptions. It is for these reasons that the Centre is trying to overhaul the existing law.

However, the DESH Bill faced tough criticism from the finance ministry’s revenue department over several clauses proposed by the commerce department.

During April-December, exports of goods witnessed a 5 per cent contraction at $45.03 billion and that of services declined by 2 per cent year-on-year at $68.55 billion, according to government data.

Goods exports, in comparison, contracted 5.6 per cent to $317.12 billion during the first nine months of the current fiscal. Services exports grew 3.5 per cent to $249.92 billion during the same time period.

At a glance

> In Feb 2022, Finance Minister announced that SEZ Act, 2005 will be replaced with DESH law 

> Commerce department prepared DESH Bill but faces serious objections from revenue department regarding few clauses

> In 2023, the commerce department then decided to revamp SEZs by amending the existing, instead of a new DESH Bill

> Cabinet approval to bring amendments in the existing SEZ Act, 2005 remains pending

Also Read

Warning Letter for Pithampur SEZ facility remains an overhang for Cipla

Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details here

DESH Bill explained: What it is and why the government may junk it

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

India, Taiwan sign migration agreement to strengthen bilateral cooperation

India is the third largest digitalised country in the world, says expert

Legal views split on disclosure of political donations by India Inc

Farmers' agitation to cause Rs 500 cr loss daily to northern states: Phdcci

Cabinet nod for Rs 76K-crore Vadhavan Port soon: Sarbananda Sonowal

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SEZLok SabhaSpecial economic zone Election

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 11:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story