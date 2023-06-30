Road to development: UP in fast lane to becoming a $1 trillion economy

In Uttar Pradesh, a lot has been done to improve infrastructure, especially on the roads front. This is the only state in the country where 13 expressway projects have either been completed or are under construction. By March 2023, 1,400 km-long expressways in UP have become functional. Terming this as a major achievement of the Yogi government, Maurya said that between 2017 and 2023, the highest number of expressways have been constructed in UP only. At present, most of the highways are in UP.

Deputy Chief Minister of UP Keshav Prasad Maurya, who was chief guest at the Samriddhi programme, cited the large number of investment proposals and MoUs, saying that like the country, UP is also seeing an industrial revolution. He said that earlier there used to be no investment in UP “but now, we are holding investor summits here and getting proposals worth several crores.” Maurya said that these investment proposals are not mere pieces of papers but the foundation of a bright future for UP. He said that now the state government is working hard to turn these investment proposals into reality.