Robust urban consumption likely to propel India's GDP growth in Q2

The Indian economy is likely to post better than anticipated growth in the second quarter (July - September), owing to robust urban consumption and services growth, a Business Standard analysis of the high-frequency indicators showed.

While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had estimated 6.5 per cent growth for the second quarter, last month Governor Shaktikanta Das said the growth figure would surprise on the upside.

Indicators like the sale of domestic passenger vehicles and domestic passenger aviation traffic, which can be used as a proxy for urban demand, posted sequentially better growth of 21.5 per cent and 23.1 per cent respectively in the second quarter. Meanwhile, bank credit grew by 19.8 per cent in the September quarter compared to 15.8 per cent during the June quarter. Similarly, services PMI grew at 61.1 in the second quarter compared to 60.6 during the preceding quarter.

While gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the September quarter is expected to come below the 7.8 per cent print in the June quarter due to the fading away of a favourable base, analysts now believe the print to be much closer to 7 per cent than the 6.5 per cent anticipated earlier.

“Urban consumption along with the growth in services, particularly financial services, continues to be the driving factor for the Indian growth story. Data from high-end luxury products sale, passenger vehicles, domestic air traffic along with growth in personal loans shows that the growth momentum experienced in the first quarter has spilled over into the following quarter. We expect the growth to remain at 6.9 per cent,” said Paras Jasrai, senior economic analyst, India Ratings.

Besides, the index of industrial production (IIP) also grew at a robust pace of 7.34 per cent during the quarter, along with a robust 13.9 per cent growth in electricity demand. In the construction sector, steel output grew at 19.23 per cent, along with a 10.3 per cent growth registered in the cement sector.

“Consumption is led by urban demand, supported by strong government expenditure at both the centre and state level, which has supported the capex cycle recovery. The combination of government capex and strong growth in real estate services has supported the construction sector with a pick-up in steel consumption and cement production,” said IDFC bank in a statement.

Central government capex grew at 24.6 per cent, state government capex grew at 39.6 per cent during the September quarter.

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda says that the deflation in wholesale prices has meant that corporates in tourism, transport, and manufacturing companies have been able to post higher profits.

“Earlier, we had expected growth to remain below the RBI's estimate, but the recent corporate results have shown that along with urban consumption and services, the manufacturing sector has also performed quite well. Based on that, we have revised our estimate to 6.6-6.7 per cent in Q2,” he added.

However, rural consumption continues to pose a downside risk to overall economic growth. “Data from indicators like two-wheeler sales, tractor sales, and the consumer durables and non-durables along with the growth in the number of people engaged in the agriculture sector shows that rural demand continues to exert pressure on the economy,” Jasrai added.