Home / Economy / News / Robust urban consumption likely to propel India's GDP growth in Q2

Robust urban consumption likely to propel India's GDP growth in Q2

Besides, the index of industrial production (IIP) also grew at a robust pace of 7.34 per cent during the quarter, along with a robust 13.9 per cent growth in electricity demand

Shiva Rajora New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 8:59 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Indian economy is likely to post better than anticipated growth in the second quarter (July - September), owing to robust urban consumption and services growth, a Business Standard analysis of the high-frequency indicators showed.

While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had estimated 6.5 per cent growth for the second quarter, last month Governor Shaktikanta Das said the growth figure would surprise on the upside.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Indicators like the sale of domestic passenger vehicles and domestic passenger aviation traffic, which can be used as a proxy for urban demand, posted sequentially better growth of 21.5 per cent and 23.1 per cent respectively in the second quarter. Meanwhile, bank credit grew by 19.8 per cent in the September quarter compared to 15.8 per cent during the June quarter. Similarly, services PMI grew at 61.1 in the second quarter compared to 60.6 during the preceding quarter.

While gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the September quarter is expected to come below the 7.8 per cent print in the June quarter due to the fading away of a favourable base, analysts now believe the print to be much closer to 7 per cent than the 6.5 per cent anticipated earlier.

“Urban consumption along with the growth in services, particularly financial services, continues to be the driving factor for the Indian growth story. Data from high-end luxury products sale, passenger vehicles, domestic air traffic along with growth in personal loans shows that the growth momentum experienced in the first quarter has spilled over into the following quarter. We expect the growth to remain at 6.9 per cent,” said Paras Jasrai, senior economic analyst, India Ratings.

Besides, the index of industrial production (IIP) also grew at a robust pace of 7.34 per cent during the quarter, along with a robust 13.9 per cent growth in electricity demand. In the construction sector, steel output grew at 19.23 per cent, along with a 10.3 per cent growth registered in the cement sector.

“Consumption is led by urban demand, supported by strong government expenditure at both the centre and state level, which has supported the capex cycle recovery. The combination of government capex and strong growth in real estate services has supported the construction sector with a pick-up in steel consumption and cement production,” said IDFC bank in a statement.

Central government capex grew at 24.6 per cent, state government capex grew at 39.6 per cent during the September quarter.

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda says that the deflation in wholesale prices has meant that corporates in tourism, transport, and manufacturing companies have been able to post higher profits.

“Earlier, we had expected growth to remain below the RBI's estimate, but the recent corporate results have shown that along with urban consumption and services, the manufacturing sector has also performed quite well. Based on that, we have revised our estimate to 6.6-6.7 per cent in Q2,” he added.

However, rural consumption continues to pose a downside risk to overall economic growth. “Data from indicators like two-wheeler sales, tractor sales, and the consumer durables and non-durables along with the growth in the number of people engaged in the agriculture sector shows that rural demand continues to exert pressure on the economy,” Jasrai added.

Also Read

Inflation is slowing down personal consumption expenditure: RBI report

Amid increased consumption in India, IEX's electricity volume up 21%

Advance estimates fail to gauge economy correctly in periods of uncertainty

Tipping over tippling: Scotch consumption in India has doubled since 2020

Analysts bet on these consumption pockets ahead of the festive season

Banks focus on client acquisition, less on grievance redressal: RBI's Rao

NBFCs, small finance banks need to curb over-enthusiasm to lend: FM

Sowing of rabi crops in Rajasthan falls short of target this year

Centre unlikely to stop US-sanctioned Russian crude oil vessel

India's key export destinations: Netherlands, Saudi, Brazil, Indonesia

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Capital ExpenditureGDP growthIndia GDP growthurban consumptionIndian economic growth

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 8:59 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Madhya Pradesh polls: Ladli Behna Yojana game changer for BJP, says Shivraj

Technology News

New regulation to tackle deepfakes soon: Vaishnaw meets social media cos

AI-chatbot Grok rolling out for XPremium+ subscribers from next week: Musk

India News

Air quality in Delhi continues to be under 'very poor' category, AQI at 395

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Economy News

Songs, cricket metaphors: RBI governor's way of conveying complex issues

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story