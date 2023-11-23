Home / Economy / News / India's key export destinations: Netherlands, Saudi, Brazil, Indonesia

India's key export destinations: Netherlands, Saudi, Brazil, Indonesia

These countries have displayed high growth with India defying global slowdown

Shreya Nandi New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 8:11 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India’s exports to countries such as the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and Indonesia have witnessed consistent growth during the past five years (2018–19 through 2022-23) and are set to emerge as major growth destinations for the country’s outbound shipments, according to a report prepared by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

These countries have showcased a high average growth rate with India, even amidst the global economic slowdown.
 
Overall, the top 10 highly growing export destinations include Togo (73 per cent), the Netherlands (36 per cent), Brazil (28 per cent), Israel (27 per cent), Indonesia (24 per cent), Türkiye (22 per cent), Australia (20 per cent), South Africa (19 per cent), Saudi Arabia (16 per cent), and Belgium (13 per cent).
 
The report also points out that there is a need for the volume of exports to also pick up from these nations.
 
“This has had an immediate effect on the growth of exports. Despite a short-term decline that was anticipated to last until September 2023 owing to uncertainty and recessionary headwinds in several advanced nations, exports rose sharply in October 2023,” the report said.
 
On the other hand, some of India’s key export destinations, such as the United Arab Emirates, China, Singapore, the UK, Germany, and Vietnam, have showcased an average growth rate of less than 10 per cent, indicating that they are moderately growing export destinations.
 
As far as commodities are concerned, high-growth export commodities such as sugar and confectionery, mineral fuel and oils, aluminium and articles, inorganic chemicals, ships, boats, and floating structures, rubber and articles, and optical, photographic, and medical apparatus would enhance India’s export growth to new heights, Ranjeet Mehta, executive director of the industry lobby group, said.


Also Read

Saudi prince MBS warned US of economic pain amid oil feud last year: Report

Saudi Pro League live telecast: How to watch Neymar, Ronaldo games in India

Ronaldo to Neymar: Saudi Arabia is changing football one player at a time

Sadeera nullifies Sybrand's gritty 70 to give Lanka its 1st win in CWC 2023

Bajaj Auto to set up first overseas manufacturing plant in Brazil

India's October crude oil imports rise after four months of declines

FinMin to meet govt bank chiefs to review cyber security framework

Govt curtails palm oil imports over rising prices, negative margins

Traders offer sanctioned Iranian crude to India as Chinese purchases peak

Indian stock market set to hit new highs in 2024 as economy hums: Poll

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Trade exportsSaudi ArabiaBrazilNetherlands

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Madhya Pradesh polls: Ladli Behna Yojana game changer for BJP, says Shivraj

Technology News

New regulation to tackle deepfakes soon: Vaishnaw meets social media cos

AI-chatbot Grok rolling out for XPremium+ subscribers from next week: Musk

India News

Air quality in Delhi continues to be under 'very poor' category, AQI at 395

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Economy News

Songs, cricket metaphors: RBI governor's way of conveying complex issues

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story