Rs 2,000 denomination note may lose legal tender status by year-end

“With the withdrawal of the currency, the commitment of the RBI goes away but that of the government remains, since it is a legal tender. To avoid a repeat of the situation in 2016, the cancellation of legal tender status will now happen only after the September deadline. I don’t think it will go beyond December. That notification should come sometime after September and by year-end, the legal tender status will be withdrawn,” according to the source. When asked about the possibility of extending the September deadline for exchanging/depositing Rs 2,000 notes, he replied in negative.



“Last time, during demonetisation in November 2016, a large amount of money was abroad with people, firms, and in our missions which could not come within the deadline and exemptions were given for such money. In several Latin American countries and Pacific island missions, such as Fiji and Trinidad, many Indians pay for visa fees in Indian rupees. All that requires time for us to settle. That’s why legal tender cancellation has not been done simultaneously, so that even if that money comes beyond the September deadline, it will be okay,” he said.