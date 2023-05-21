In the half-day that it was open on Saturday, retailers turned up with only the pink notes, said Niraj Agarwal of Shree Shiv Oil & Pulses, one of the bigger wholesalers in Posta Bazar. “Some even want to make early payments and settle the account but in Rs 2,000 notes.”

Wads of Rs 2,000 notes have been rushing in at Posta Bazar, North Kolkata, one of the largest wholesale markets for perishable commodities in eastern India, since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced its withdrawal from circulation on Friday.