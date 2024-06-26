Rupee breaks three day winning streak tracking Asian peers, dollar rises

The rupee snapped the three-day winning streak, tracking the fall in Asian peers. The local currency depreciated up to Rs 83.62 per dollar during the day, near the record low, due to month-end demand from oil importers, dealers said.

The rupee settled at Rs 83.57 per dollar on Wednesday, against Rs 83.43 per dollar on Tuesday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The rupee was pushed down by a significant rise in crude prices, which have increased by more than 12 per cent this month in June. Additionally, the dollar index has been rising due to the Federal Reserve's comments on holding back on rate cuts given the mixed economic data. The rupee is expected to trade within a range of 83.45 to 83.65,” said Jateen Trivedi, vice president research analyst - commodity and currency, LKP Securities.

Market participants said that the rupee reversed some losses by the end of the trade on the back of short covering.

The Indian unit had hit the record low of Rs 83.64 against the dollar on June 20 of the current year.

The dollar index climbed to 105.85, buoyed by hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials, while the euro struggled under the weight of declining consumer confidence. Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman indicated that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates steady for some time to combat high inflation, with no cuts expected in 2024. In fact, Bowman suggested that rates could even be raised if necessary. Another Federal Reserve president also conveyed a similarly hawkish stance. The market now turns its attention to Friday’s personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price data, which will reveal if the recent slowdown in inflation persists. Additionally, the upcoming US presidential debate is expected to draw significant interest.

“As the dollar index rose and the Chinese yuan fell, the Indian rupee was down, though it closed near Rs 83.57 per dollar as traders who were selling the greenback till yesterday did a short covering and bought back dollars again. There was also month-end buying of dollars from oil companies taking it higher,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.