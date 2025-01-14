Rupee hits new low of 86.69 per dollar as oil importers boost demand

The Indian rupee hit a fresh low of 86.69 per dollar (intraday) on Tuesday as foreign investors and oil importers continued to stock up on dollar, dealers said. The domestic currency regained some ground against the greenback by the end of the trade to settle at 86.64 per dollar, a closing low.

On Monday, the local currency had settled at 86.58 per dollar.

So far this month, the rupee has depreciated by 1.18 per cent, while it has witnessed a 3.73 per cent depreciation in the current financial year. The Indian unit fell to 86 per dollar from 85 per dollar in 16 trading sessions.

“There was buying from oil importers and foreign banks. The intervention by the RBI was minimal,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.

Meanwhile, the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond softened by 3 basis points (bps) as traders bought bonds at lucrative levels, said bond dealers. The one-year and five-year overnight interest swap rates also softened by 3 bps and 1 bps, respectively, due to offshore paying.

“There is demand domestically. The yields (10-year benchmark yield) will not move beyond 6.85 per cent for the time being. Also, the RBI is expected to infuse liquidity with different measures, which is a positive for the market,” said a dealer at a primary dealership.

Market participants said the rupee has breached the 86 mark well ahead of expectations and appears poised to approach 87 per dollar soon.

Banking system liquidity deficit at 8 month high “Positive buying in the capital markets, particularly in stocks of public-sector units, coupled with inflows by foreign institutional investors over the past two days, provided minor support to the rupee. With Budget expectations building up, these factors could lend further strength. The trading range for the rupee is projected between 86.25 and 86.85, with participants focusing on domestic developments and global cues for direction,” said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities.

Despite the RBI's recent CRR cut intended to ease conditions, the liquidity deficit continues to widen. The banking system was in a deficit of Rs 2.50 trillion on Monday, around 8 months high, highest since May 21, 2024.

Experts said that India's foreign exchange reserves currently provide an import cover of 9.8 months as of the first week of January, down from 11.9 months in September. They said that with balance of payments (BOP) flows not picking up, the RBI is expected to implement significant durable liquidity infusions. This may involve a combination of tools, including open market operations (OMO), buy-sell swaps, and potentially an incremental cut in the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR). These measures aim not only to neutralize the effects of foreign exchange interventions but also to address tighter liquidity conditions. The RBI has already been conducting buy-sell swaps since October and appears to have accelerated these operations.