Rupee performs better than Asian currencies in first six months of FY24

The rupee performed better than most Asian currencies in the first six months of the current financial year, as the Indian unit was the second-best performer during this period after the Hong Kong dollar in terms of depreciating the least against the US dollar.

The local currency depreciated by 1.04 per cent in the April-September period to settle at Rs 83.04 per dollar on Friday.

After a steady first quarter, the currency came under pressure in the second quarter following a rise in US yield and rising crude oil prices towards the end of September. The rupee fell by 1.2 per cent between July and September. The rupee hit an all-time closing low of 83.27 against the dollar on 19 September.

On the other hand, it witnessed a 0.2 per cent appreciation in the first quarter. Moreover, it appreciated by 0.16 per cent in the first six months of the current calendar year on the back of robust foreign inflows.

Market participants said that timely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the foreign exchange market kept the Indian unit afloat in the second quarter.

The central bank has said on numerous occasions that it deploys foreign exchange reserves to contain volatility in the foreign exchange market.

"The interest rate differential between the US treasury and India is narrowing down. The dollar index itself is rising. But our currency's depreciation is not as big as the other currencies," Arun Bansal, executive director and head of treasury at IDBI Bank, said.

"The credit goes to many fronts. We have been able to cut our foreign exchange reserves as compared to other parts of the world. And when crude was hovering around $80 a barrel to $85 per barrel, we were able to get it from Russia at a much lower rate. So, pressure on our rupee was not that big. And we have seen a lot of foreign flows also into equity until last month. This month only equity had got some outflow. But we have seen a good amount coming in from institutions and investors," he said.

The central bank has been protecting any sharp depreciation of the currency by selling dollars. At the same time, the central bank has accumulated dollars when there are inflows.

While the local currency had depreciated by 7.8 per cent in the previous financial year, it depreciated by more than 10 per cent in the calendar year 2022.

Market participants expect it to depreciate further in the third quarter due to hardening of international crude oil prices and a continuous rise in US Treasury yields.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond rose by 73 basis points in the July-September period, which also weighed on the domestic government bond market.

The benchmark yield on domestic government bonds went up by 10 basis points in the first half of the current financial year, tracking a rise in US Treasury yields. Global factors remained unsupportive during the second quarter, as central banks across the globe hiked rates because the inflationary pressure persisted, and data did not change to the extent of expectations.