Home / Economy / News / Rupee recovers from near all-time low on likely intervention by RBI

Rupee recovers from near all-time low on likely intervention by RBI

The local currency settled almost flat at 88.68 per dollar against the previous close of 88.69 per dollar after a choppy trade during the day

dollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar
The local currency has depreciated by 3.63 per cent in the current financial year, whereas in the current calendar year it has witnessed 3.47 per cent depreciation.
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 5:57 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The rupee on Monday recovered from near its all-time low due to likely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), said dealers. In the latter half of the day, reports that an Indian trade delegation will visit the US this week provided some sentimental support to the rupee.
 
The local currency settled almost flat at 88.68 per dollar against the previous close of 88.69 per dollar after a choppy trade during the day.
 
“There was some news about trade talks with the US, and the RBI has been holding the rupee from breaking the 88.80 per dollar level for more than a week now,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “If the level breaks, it might go up to the 89 per dollar mark or even beyond,” he added.
 
The rupee traded in a band of 88.58 per dollar and 88.80 per dollar while trade talks between the US and India remained in focus. 
 
“With Fed rate cuts looming and supportive signals from India’s trade fronts, the rupee has several tailwinds. Yet, a lingering cloud remains — the India-US trade negotiations, which have seen little concrete progress. Until a breakthrough occurs, the rupee may continue to face intermittent pressure, limiting its upside,” said Amit Pabari, managing director, CR Forex.
 
The local currency has depreciated by 3.63 per cent in the current financial year, whereas in the current calendar year it has witnessed 3.47 per cent depreciation.
 
Market sentiment remains sensitive to developments in India-US trade relations, with any related news triggering volatility in the currency. The rupee’s recent weakness reflects external pressures from a stronger dollar, supported by safe-haven demand, alongside domestic factors being managed by the central bank, said market participants.
 
Meanwhile, the real effective exchange rate (REER) remains below its long-term average, indicating limited downside for the rupee. Market participants are closely tracking developments around US fiscal policy and FPI flows for cues on the next movement in the rupee.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rajesh Agrawal to lead team to US for early trade pact conclusion

India, US to hold trade talks as New Delhi seeks higher energy imports

Institute Cargo Clauses (A) cover general average and salvage charges

September retail inflation eases to 1.54%, food inflation down at -2.28%

India-EU trade pact talks progressing; steel, auto issues need resolution

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRupeeIndian rupeeRupee vs dollar

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story