Rupee recovers from near all-time low on likely intervention by RBI

The rupee on Monday recovered from near its all-time low due to likely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ), said dealers. In the latter half of the day, reports that an Indian trade delegation will visit the US this week provided some sentimental support to the rupee.

The local currency settled almost flat at 88.68 per dollar against the previous close of 88.69 per dollar after a choppy trade during the day.

“There was some news about trade talks with the US, and the RBI has been holding the rupee from breaking the 88.80 per dollar level for more than a week now,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “If the level breaks, it might go up to the 89 per dollar mark or even beyond,” he added.

ALSO READ: Zero MDR on UPI challenging sustainability of system: CareEdge Research The rupee traded in a band of 88.58 per dollar and 88.80 per dollar while trade talks between the US and India remained in focus. “With Fed rate cuts looming and supportive signals from India’s trade fronts, the rupee has several tailwinds. Yet, a lingering cloud remains — the India-US trade negotiations, which have seen little concrete progress. Until a breakthrough occurs, the rupee may continue to face intermittent pressure, limiting its upside,” said Amit Pabari, managing director, CR Forex. The local currency has depreciated by 3.63 per cent in the current financial year, whereas in the current calendar year it has witnessed 3.47 per cent depreciation.