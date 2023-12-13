Home / Economy / News / Rupee settles at new closing low of 83.40 on caution ahead of US Fed meet

Rupee settles at new closing low of 83.40 on caution ahead of US Fed meet

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, rose to 103.95, against 103.78 on Tuesday

Anjali Kumari Mumbai

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 8:11 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Indian rupee on Wednesday settled at a record closing low of 83.4 against the US dollar due to continuous demand from importers for the greenback ahead of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting, according to market participants.

The Indian currency had settled at Rs 83.39 a dollar on Tuesday. The local currency had witnessed a record low of Rs 83.48 (intraday) against the dollar on November 10.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, rose to 103.95, against 103.78 on Tuesday.

Market participants speculated that the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) intervention in the foreign exchange market safeguarded the rupee from further depreciation.

“The rupee depreciated because of the Fed policy on Wednesday,” said Anindya Banerjee, vice-president (V-P)-currency derivatives and interest rate derivatives at Kotak Securities.

“The RBI was there in the market; it could have sold $100-200 billion,” he added.

The local currency is expected to depreciate further in December as the demand for the dollar is speculated to continue.

“Foreign institutional Investors appeared as buyers, while domestic institutional investors were sellers, contributing to the rupee’s sideways movement. A break on the lower side is more likely, with support around 83.5. A strong close above may signal a weak momentum toward the 83.9-84.2 zones. The upcoming Fed’s policy is expected to keep rates stable, but market focus will be on the commentary for potential currency impacts,” said Jateen Trivedi, V-P (research), LKP Securities.

In the current financial year (2023-24), the rupee has depreciated by 1.5 per cent, whereas, in the current calendar year, it has depreciated by 0.8 per cent so far. However, it had appreciated by 0.16 per cent in the first six months of the current calendar year on the back of robust foreign inflows.

Meanwhile, the rupee has displayed remarkable stability against the dollar in the current calendar year, marking the least volatility witnessed in over two decades. The local currency experienced a marginal depreciation of 0.78 per cent against the greenback.

The last time the Indian unit exhibited such stability was in the year 2002 when it appreciated by 0.56 per cent.

While emerging market currencies regained their ground against the dollar in November, the Indian rupee lagged behind its peers, primarily due to persistent demand for the dollar among importers.

In November, the rupee depreciated by 0.2 per cent, even though the dollar index fell by around 4 per cent in the same period. Consequently, the rupee emerged as the worst-performing currency among its Asian peers during the month, being the sole currency to depreciate while other currencies appreciated.

Also Read

Rupee touches lifetime low of 83.48 vs dollar after Fed's hawkish comments

Rupee ends at record low vs dollar as US Treasury yields hit 15-year high

Rupee weakens by 21 paise as oil importers' demand for dollar grows

RBI intervenes to helps rupee from hitting new low amid high US yields

Soon, you may be able to use the same QR codes for e-Rupee and UPI payments

Tamil Nadu software exports hit $4.8 bn, top among all states: Minister

OPS to restrict states' capacity to undertake development activities: RBI

Bihar business summit: MoUs signed with 8 firms for investment of Rs 554 cr

$5 trillion economy goal for 2025 nearly impossible: Raghuram Rajan

German firm TÜV SÜD invests 15 mn euros in lab test facility in Bengaluru

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :currency marketIndian rupeeRupee vs dollarCurrency

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 6:49 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: Official

HPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: Report

WhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attack

Security breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demand

Piyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet

Next Story