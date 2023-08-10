Rural volumes grow for second straight quarter in 2023, shows NIQ data

The rural fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market experienced growth of 4 per cent in the April-June quarter of financial year 2023-24. This represents an increase from the 0.3 per cent growth in the previous quarter, and the report from NIQ India (formerly NielsenIQ) attributes this positive change to rising consumption.

According to the report on the FMCG sector for the April-June quarter, rural market recovery is primarily driven by the non-food category. The report marks a significant change, as rural markets were in negative territory for several preceding quarters, with a decline of 2.4 per cent in the same quarter of the last financial year.

NIQ's FMCG Snapshot for the June quarter (Q2 of calendar year 2023) reveals that the FMCG industry in India grew at 12.2 per cent in value for Q2, an increase of 2 per cent from the previous quarter (10.2 per cent), and 1.3 per cent higher than the same period last year.

The quarter saw an overall volume growth of 7.5 per cent, the highest in the last eight quarters.

"Q2, 2023, thus far, is the best quarter in a year and a half, with positive strides across all growth vectors we track. Recovery in rural markets, combined with a 21 per cent+ growth in Modern Trade, bodes well for the upcoming festive seasons," said Roosevelt D’Souza, lead, customer success, NIQ India.

D'Souza also emphasised the importance of focusing on the right assortment and pack sizes of products, adding that a reduction in input costs, if passed on to consumers, would boost consumption and benefit manufacturers, retailers, and consumers alike.

However, despite the data showing a revival in rural consumption, some companies still highlight lingering weakness in rural demand.

Ritesh Tiwari, chief financial officer at HUL, commented on the situation, saying that with most commodities stable in the quarter, inflation continues to be moderate. He observed that rural market volumes, which were once declining in double digits, have just turned positive in this quarter. Tiwari, however, stressed that the growth came from a declining base and that the total volume growth on a two-year CAGR basis is still marginally negative.

Meanwhile, urban markets continued to see momentum in consumption growth at 10.2 per cent in Q2, 2023, up from 5.3 per cent in Q1, 2023.

At the all-India level, food continues to drive consumption growth at a rate of 8.5 per cent in Q2, 2023, up from 4.3 per cent in Q1'23. Staple and impulse categories are driving overall growth, and consumers in cities and metros are leaning back towards habit-forming categories.

The non-food categories also show an improvement, growing to 5.4 per cent in Q2, 2023 from 0.2 per cent in Q1, 2023. This can be attributed to a revival in rural consumption growth through home care categories, with urban non-food consumption growth also improving (8.9 per cent in Q2, 2023 from 3.9 per cent in Q1, 2023).

The report points out that small manufacturers are driving value and volume growth, particularly in rural areas, while in urban regions, volume growth is equal for large and small manufacturers.

HUL has observed a resurgence of small and regional players as commodity prices have started to decline, and other industry figures like Varun Berry, executive vice chairman and managing director at Britannia Industries, have noted increased competition from regional players.

Satish Pillai, managing director, NIQ India, commented on the softening of India's inflationary rate and the decline in food inflation, noting that it has led to increased confidence in spending across retail channels.