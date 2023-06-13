Home / Economy / News / Sebi introduces framework for direct mutual fund investment platforms

Sebi introduces framework for direct mutual fund investment platforms

Opens doors for monetisation of platforms facilitating commission free MF investment

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
Sebi introduces framework for direct mutual fund investment platforms

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 8:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday introduced a regulatory framework for online investment platforms that facilitate investments in commission-free mutual fund (MF) schemes.  
 
The regulation brings clarity on obligations of such platforms while opening an avenue to monetise their business. It also addresses investor concerns on associated risks and introduces grievance redressal mechanism.
 
As per the framework, platforms providing MF investment services in direct (commission-free) plans will have to apply for 'execution only platform' (EOP) licence either with Sebi or the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) within three months of the regulation coming into force, which happens in September 2023. As of now, these MF investment platforms operate under a stock broker or  investment advisor (IA) licence.
Platforms of investment advisors and stock brokers will not need an EOP registration if it is open only for their advisory or broking clients. Experts say this would create some ambiguity if the EOP registration will be mandatory for popular direct investment platforms like Groww, Zerodha Coin and Paytm Money, which provide both stock broking and direct MF investment services to clients.

Sebi has provided two options to the platforms: they can either register with Amfi and become agents of asset management companies or register with a stock broker and become agents of investors. Whom they charge for the services will depend on whose agent they become. 

Also Read

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

Sebi plan to prune MF costs: New expense slabs, no additional charges

Bajaj Finserv MF seeks Sebi approval to launch its first five schemes

The reason you must hold on to equity funds despite turbulence in 2023

Sebi proposes regulatory framework for index providers, Rs 25 cr net worth

Average spot airfares drop up to 33% in a week: Aviation ministry

Infrastructure AIFs in slow mode despite a govt push for new roads, ports

11 states raise Rs 22,500 cr; yields harden by 2-3 bps on 10-yr paper

DGTR for continuation of anti-dumping duty on China steel wheels for 5 yrs

Rs 64,000-crore transmission projects for green energy on the cards

Topics :online platformInvestments in IndiaSebi normsMutual Funds

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 9:14 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story