Bond auction: 11 states borrow Rs 22,500 crore; Maharashtra tops the list

At Tuesday’s auction, the cut-off yield for 10-year bonds hardened by two-three basis points (bps) at 7.35-7.37 per cent over last week, when it was 7.32-7.34 per cent, according to the Reserve Bank of India data.

Market borrowing by 11 state governments for this week reached Rs 22,500 crore in Tuesday’s bond auction, raising it to a sharp 62 per cent higher than the indicated Rs 13,900 crore.